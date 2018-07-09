Fear

What Drove This Former Schoolteacher to Create a Leading Protein and Snack Bar Company
Jola Sonkin had no experience in the food industry. Now, her company's products are sold in more than 20,000 stores.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
4 Ways Your Head Trash Is Stopping You From Making More Money
Are you your own worst enemy?
Noah St. John | 7 min read
5 Steps Entrepreneurs Need to Take to Overcome the Fear of Rejection
If you want to truly overcome your fear of rejection, it's not a one-off; it's an everyday practice.
Jesse Johnson | 8 min read
Use This Green Beret's Inspiring Strategy to Make Friends With Fear
Whether you're about to launch a new business or jump out of a crashing helicopter, Tim Kennedy had advice for you to be mentally prepared.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Why You Shouldn't Feel Guilty If Your To-Do List Only Gets Longer
It's normal to aspire to do more than you could ever get done. Don't beat yourself up about it.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
At 27, She Unexpectedly Became the CEO of Her Family Business. Now She is the Leader of a $120 Million Company.

Lifeway CEO Julie Smolyansky shares the secret to facing your fears.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
How to Conquer Your Fears and Get More Done
Empower yourself with positive thinking and finally move past your biggest mental roadblocks.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
10 Fears Keeping You From Achieving the Career of Your Dreams
What fears are holding you back from achieving the career of your dreams? The best first step in moving past fear is to name your fear and confront it.
Ellevate | 6 min read
A Cancer Diagnosis Inspired This Entrepreneur to Start an Indulgent Ice Cream Brand That's Obsessed With Growth
Vice Cream was created as a response to the low-calorie, dairy-free and sugar-free products on the market.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
Tackling Procrastination: What to Do When You're Just Not Ready to Get Started
The very moment when we think we're not ready is precisely the moment that we are.
Amber Rae | 7 min read
