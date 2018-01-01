Federal Government
Elon Musk
Government Sues Elon Musk for Tweeting About Taking Tesla Private
Musk called the SEC lawsuit 'unjustified action.'
More From This Topic
Amazon
Amazon Web Services Announces 'Secret Region' for U.S. Intelligence Work
The U.S. Intelligence Community now has its own air-gapped region of Amazon's cloud for workloads up to Secret U.S. security classification.
Social Media
Facebook, Google and Twitter Are Testifying Before Congress Today. Watch Live Here.
Lawmakers are questioning representatives from the tech companies about the role of Russian-backed social media propaganda in the outcome of the 2016 election.
Entrepreneurship
Emerging Markets Have a Lot to Teach Us About Entrepreneurship
Government support of small business and investments in women-owned startups could do much to keep America on the forefront.
Federal Legalization of Marijuana Not Likely Soon but Proponents Are Trying
A bill introduced to legalize marijuana federally has no real chance of passage but is certain to move the debate forward.
Policy Group Argues It's Time to End the Failed War on Drugs
On a typical night in America, 133,000 people are in jail just for drug possession at vast cost to themselves and taxpayers.
Travel
A Quick Explainer of the Laptop Ban for Some International Travelers
Instituted in March by the Department of Homeland Security, it has now been entirely lifted.
Google Urges Congress to Revise Outdated Overseas Data Laws
The push comes after a series of contradictory rulings in the U.S.
Federal Government
How to Watch James Comey's Testimony Before Congress Online
Former FBI director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. ET Thursday. Here's how to live stream it.
Palmer Luckey
Palmer Luckey's Next Venture Could Build Trump's Wall
President Trump will surely be interested to hear about Luckey's alternative wall that doesn't involve building an actual wall.
Science and FDA Say Cannabis Is Medicine but DEA Insists It Isn't
Much like with climate change, stubborn federal marijuana policy isn't supported by any data.