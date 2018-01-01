Federal Government

Amazon Web Services Announces 'Secret Region' for U.S. Intelligence Work
Amazon

The U.S. Intelligence Community now has its own air-gapped region of Amazon's cloud for workloads up to Secret U.S. security classification.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Facebook, Google and Twitter Are Testifying Before Congress Today. Watch Live Here.
Social Media

Lawmakers are questioning representatives from the tech companies about the role of Russian-backed social media propaganda in the outcome of the 2016 election.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Emerging Markets Have a Lot to Teach Us About Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

Government support of small business and investments in women-owned startups could do much to keep America on the forefront.
Ping Jiang | 5 min read
Federal Legalization of Marijuana Not Likely Soon but Proponents Are Trying

A bill introduced to legalize marijuana federally has no real chance of passage but is certain to move the debate forward.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
Policy Group Argues It's Time to End the Failed War on Drugs

On a typical night in America, 133,000 people are in jail just for drug possession at vast cost to themselves and taxpayers.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
A Quick Explainer of the Laptop Ban for Some International Travelers
Travel

Instituted in March by the Department of Homeland Security, it has now been entirely lifted.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Google Urges Congress to Revise Outdated Overseas Data Laws
Google

The push comes after a series of contradictory rulings in the U.S.
Mallory Locklear | 3 min read
How to Watch James Comey's Testimony Before Congress Online
Federal Government

Former FBI director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. ET Thursday. Here's how to live stream it.
Evan Dashevsky | 3 min read
Palmer Luckey's Next Venture Could Build Trump's Wall
Palmer Luckey

President Trump will surely be interested to hear about Luckey's alternative wall that doesn't involve building an actual wall.
Matthew Humphries | 3 min read
Science and FDA Say Cannabis Is Medicine but DEA Insists It Isn't

Much like with climate change, stubborn federal marijuana policy isn't supported by any data.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
