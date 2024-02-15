Despite slowing inflation and low unemployment, the New Year started with layoffs. Employees in tech continue to be the hardest hit; the industry lost more than 260,000 jobs in 2023 and cutbacks have continued into the first quarter of this year, according to TechCrunch.

In the face of so much uncertainty, U.S. workers, especially the younger set, are seeking more job security. And one potential way to get it has been making the rounds on TikTok: opting for a government job.

Working for the government is usually a longer-term gig than private employment — in January 2022, employees in the public sector had a median tenure more than three years higher than that of employees in the private sector, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

TikTokers have also been enamored with the benefits: In addition to standard leave and holidays, public employees can expect flexible working arrangements, comprehensive health and retirement plans, and potentially even student loan repayment and forgiveness, according to Go Government.

Last year, one TikTok user's video promoting government jobs went viral with more than half a million views. She cited some of the benefits, including the "best healthcare" and the possibility of a pension, though she admitted people wouldn't find "glamorous stock options."

Commenters chimed in with tips on how to apply for government jobs and agreement that the job security is "unmatched." Still others stressed that private employers can pay "three times more" and that "the background check process is so long."

Another user's parody video, which garnered more than two million views, takes the benefits enjoyed by some government employees to a humorous extreme: "Work's making me take time off because I worked for one week last month. So I've accrued like four months off."

One commenter said they work for the government and are currently on leave in Bali, potentially revealing some truth to the skit, while others had a different take, saying "Gov is so hit or miss," and that their own "boring" government job "altered [their] brain chemistry because [they] didn't use it."

As of 2022, the federal government employed roughly 2.87 million people. USAJobs, the United States government's website for listing civil service job opportunities with federal agencies, has "urgent hiring needs" across a range of industries, including open roles for nurses, economists, HR professionals and more.