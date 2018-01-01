Female Leaders

The Most Powerful Female CEOs and Their Net Worths
See Sheryl Sandberg's net worth and other C-level, female execs.
GOBankingRates | 5 min read
8 Michelle Obama Quotes That Will Inspire You to Live Life to the Fullest
The first African American First Lady of the United States can teach you a thing or two about being a leader and helping others along the way.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Why the President of TLC Encourages Her Team to Take Big Swings, Even If it Ends in Failure
Nancy Daniels shares her tips for effective leadership, meetings and recognizing employees.
Rose Leadem | 12 min read
21 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Sheryl Sandberg
The Facebook COO worked in government and Google before landing a top role at the social giant.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
The Female-Founded Companies That Get Funded (Infographic)
In 2016, only 16 percent of funded startups were led by female founders.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
10 Sheryl Sandberg Quotes to Motivate and Inspire You
There's a lot to learn from the Facebook executive, author and activist.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
The 9 Richest Self-Made Female Billionaires in the World
According to a recent report, there are 88 self-made female billionaires across the world with a combined wealth of $194 billion.
Lianna Brinded | 3 min read
4 Ways Parents Can Foster an Entrepreneurial Spirit in Their Daughters
Teach your daughter that her failures hold the lessons to achieving her goals.
Sharon Bush | 6 min read
How to Report to a Woman If You're a Man
Men managed by women often don't perform as well as when managed by other men.
Anna Redmond | 8 min read
Women: Superheroes Were Not Created For You
But that's OK. I interviewed 75 women to see what they wanted out of their own kind of superhero and created my own comic series.
Jazmin Truesdale | 5 min read
