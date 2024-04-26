Shortlisted companies and individuals will be vetted by the Entrepreneur Middle East team and then the judging committee, chaired by Mastercard and industry leaders.

Nominations are now open for the 2024 edition of the Mastercard Women SME Leaders Awards in partnership with Entrepreneur Middle East, an annual event that aims to empower women-owned and run small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Women executives or business owners who have their headquarters or offices based in Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, or offer their services to these markets, can submit their applications here before May 20, 2024.

Shortlisted companies and individuals will be vetted by the Entrepreneur Middle East team, and then the judging committee, chaired by Mastercard and industry leaders. Winners will be announced on June 6, 2024, at an awards ceremony taking place in Dubai, UAE.

Launched in 2022 to empower entrepreneurial women, the Mastercard Women SME Leaders Awards aims to shine a spotlight on women who are shaping the future of the emerging markets around the globe. In 2023, the initiative received over 4,500 submissions from women-owned and run SMEs across 22 award categories.

With this year's edition marking the third occurrence of the annual event, the Mastercard Women SME Leaders Awards will be celebrating the achievements and contributions of women entrepreneurs who have demonstrated commendable leadership, vision, and resilience in steering their SMEs to success.

The event will highlight the incredible achievements of women from all walks of life including those who are reshaping the entrepreneurial landscape with endeavors that range from breakthrough technological innovations, championing social causes, to introducing sustainable business practices.

Those interested in participating in this year's edition of the event can register here. For any enquiries related to the Mastercard Women SME Leaders Awards, please email SMEleaders@bncpublishing.net.

