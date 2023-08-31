Lessons On Leadership: Smita Prabhakar, Founder And Director, AMS International Prabhakar explains why she chooses to showcase the benefits she has gained by choosing to empower those whom she employs as part of her leadership mantra.

When Smita Prabhakar founded AMS International, a UAE-based provider of professional HR solutions in the MENA, more than 30 years ago, it wasn't as common then as it is now to have women launch and run enterprises in the region (or elsewhere), and that alone is enough to see her as a trailblazing leader in the world of business.

But when quizzed about the strategies that she has used to lead her business to success, Prabhakar, who, by the way, is also the founder and Chairperson of the Dubai-based Ishara Art Foundation, avoids highlighting any of her own particular talents or skillsets.

Instead, she chooses to showcase the benefits she has gained by choosing to empower those whom she employs- and that, in effect, is a reflection of the mantra she makes use of as a leader. "I think the best examples of good leadership occur when employees are treated with empathy and respect, and are given ownership for their actions," Prabhakar explains. "Successful leaders do not attribute success to themselves; instead, they realize early on that every individual in the food chain has been a contributor. In my interface with both regional and international clients, I have found that leaders who follow this principle are able to achieve results that are far beyond expectations."

The Executive Summary: Smita Prabhakar reflects on what she considers to be one of the most important things she has learnt about leadership

"The lesson that I take away after 35 years of running AMS International is the power of the woman workforce. By giving women leadership opportunities with independence and responsibility, I have been able to manage an organization that is morally and ethically sound. They have not allowed me to waver. That kind of support has determined the way I have lived my life, both personally and professionally. I hope that going forward, we will see female empowerment reach levels that are long overdue."

