Marla N. Mattenson is an entrepreneur and frequent speaker on the topic of relationships, intimacy and wealth building. Over the course of her 22-year career, she developed a unique, scientific approach to relationships to help entrepreneur couples rock both the boardroom and the bedroom.

Ask the Relationship Expert: 'How Do I Invest in My Relationship Without Neglecting My Business?'

The success you seek in business lies in the relationship right next to you.
5 min read
Ask the Relationship Expert: 'My Partner Works a 9-to-5 Job and He Doesn't Understand Why I Take Business Risks'

How do you balance your need for risk with your partner's need for stability?
4 min read
Ask the Relationship Expert: 'How Do I Reconnect With My Partner When We're Both So Busy With Our Businesses?'

A relationship between two entrepreneurs doesn't leave much time for togetherness.
3 min read
Ask the Relationship Expert: 'I Resent That My Partner Lets Important Tasks Fall Through the Cracks'

Is this entrepreneur's husband just forgetful, or are his lapses indicative of a bigger problem?
4 min read
Ask the Relationship Expert: 'Sometimes I'm More Passionate About My Business Than My Partner'

This entrepreneurial pair could work all the time. How do they take time to focus on each other?
3 min read
Ask the Relationship Expert: 'I Lied to My Girlfriend and She Found Out'

This entrepreneur's partner is questioning everything after catching him in a lie.
3 min read
Ask the Relationship Expert: 'As an Entrepreneur, I Earn Much More Than My Husband -- and It Bothers Him'

This boss lady feels her success is impacting her partner's self-esteem.
3 min read
Ask the Relationship Expert: 'I Can't Stop Letting My Inner Child Take Over When I'm Feeling Down'

Temper tantrums are impacting this entrepreneur's relationship at work and at home.
3 min read
Ask the Relationship Expert: 'Work Stress Is Impacting My Enjoyment in the Bedroom'

When both partners are entrepreneurs, it can be hard to find the right time for intimacy.
4 min read
Ask the Relationship Expert: 'I'm a Financial Risk-Taker, But My Partner Prefers to Be Cautious'

How can I keep my partner from cringing when we talk about investing in my business?
4 min read
Ask the Relationship Expert: I Can't Stop Acting Like the Boss With My Partner

Sometimes you have to take off your 'boss' hat.
4 min read
Ask the Relationship Expert: My Partner Resents the Time I Spend on My Business

A relationship expert responds to a founder who has a hard time being mentally present.
4 min read
In a Relationship With an Entrepreneur? Here Are 10 Things You Should Never Say.

To fully love your entrepreneur partners, you must accept them with all their gifts and challenges while also asserting your needs and desires.
14 min read
