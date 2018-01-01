Bob Reiss

Bob Reiss is the author of Bootstrapping 101: Tips to Build Your Business with Limited Cash and Free Outside Help, and has been involved in 16 start-ups and has been the subject of two Harvard case studies, in addition to speaking frequently at university entrepreneurial classes.

Where Not to Look for Money -- And Where You're More Likely to Find It
Finance

Where Not to Look for Money -- And Where You're More Likely to Find It

Entrepreneurs can save time and angst by looking beyond banks and other mythical sources of startup capital.
5 min read
Outsourcing Turns Fixed Costs Into Variable Costs
Growth Strategies

Outsourcing Turns Fixed Costs Into Variable Costs

Low monthly overhead could save your company during a cash crunch.
5 min read
5 Signs it's Time to Fire Your Client
Marketing

5 Signs it's Time to Fire Your Client

They're your business's lifeblood, but that doesn't mean you have to be a push over.
4 min read
Managing Your Numbers Is Essential for Growth
Growth Strategies

Managing Your Numbers Is Essential for Growth

It takes more than quarterly meetings with your accountant to keep your business open.
5 min read
Write Your Business Plan in Pencil
Project Grow

Write Your Business Plan in Pencil

The smartest entrepreneurs plan on growing and are prepared for change.
4 min read
Build a Good Relationship With Suppliers
Growth Strategies

Build a Good Relationship With Suppliers

They're your hidden growth assets. Follow these four tips to become a valued customer.
5 min read
Never Forget Your Customers
Marketing

Never Forget Your Customers

They are the key to business growth. Meet or exceed their expectations and prosper.
3 min read
7 Ways to Get Great Referrals
Marketing

7 Ways to Get Great Referrals

Word of mouth is the best form of advertising. Here's how to take advantage of it.
4 min read
Success is All in the Attitude
Growth Strategies

Success is All in the Attitude

12 attributes to put you in the right mindset and give you an edge over the competition
4 min read
Cash Shy? Try Bootstrapping
Growth Strategies

Cash Shy? Try Bootstrapping

Try these tips for building a successful business with little capital.
5 min read
