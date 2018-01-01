Bob Reiss is the author of Bootstrapping 101: Tips to Build Your Business with Limited Cash and Free Outside Help, and has been involved in 16 start-ups and has been the subject of two Harvard case studies, in addition to speaking frequently at university entrepreneurial classes.
Finance
Where Not to Look for Money -- And Where You're More Likely to Find It
Entrepreneurs can save time and angst by looking beyond banks and other mythical sources of startup capital.
Growth Strategies
Outsourcing Turns Fixed Costs Into Variable Costs
Low monthly overhead could save your company during a cash crunch.
Marketing
5 Signs it's Time to Fire Your Client
They're your business's lifeblood, but that doesn't mean you have to be a push over.
Growth Strategies
Managing Your Numbers Is Essential for Growth
It takes more than quarterly meetings with your accountant to keep your business open.
Project Grow
Write Your Business Plan in Pencil
The smartest entrepreneurs plan on growing and are prepared for change.
Growth Strategies
Build a Good Relationship With Suppliers
They're your hidden growth assets. Follow these four tips to become a valued customer.
Growth Strategies
Build a Good Relationship With Suppliers
They're your hidden growth assets. Follow these 4 tips to become a valued customer.
Marketing
Never Forget Your Customers
They are the key to business growth. Meet or exceed their expectations and prosper.
Marketing
7 Ways to Get Great Referrals
Word of mouth is the best form of advertising. Here's how to take advantage of it.
Growth Strategies
Success is All in the Attitude
12 attributes to put you in the right mindset and give you an edge over the competition
Growth Strategies
Cash Shy? Try Bootstrapping
Try these tips for building a successful business with little capital.