How an Electrician's Lessons Could Have Saved Hollywood Stars Millions
Financial Management

How an Electrician's Lessons Could Have Saved Hollywood Stars Millions

My dad might not have made a lot of money, but he knew a lot about saving.
Carol Roth | 5 min read
The 7 Financial Habits of the Most Successful Small Business Owners
Finance

The 7 Financial Habits of the Most Successful Small Business Owners

The smartest money management tactics are well known and proven but few business owners apply all of them.
Matthew Baker | 6 min read
10 Reasons You Should Hire a Bookkeeper for Your Startup
Financial Management

10 Reasons You Should Hire a Bookkeeper for Your Startup

A professional bookkeeper actually saves you money through less human error and the bills that get paid on time.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
The Freelancer's Approach to Managing Expenses and Getting Paid
Freelancers

The Freelancer's Approach to Managing Expenses and Getting Paid

Being in business for yourself is liberating, if you have the right tools for tracking your expenses and invoices.
Jen Cohen Crompton | 4 min read
4 Ways a Good Controller Helps Grow Your Company
Financial Management

4 Ways a Good Controller Helps Grow Your Company

When your business is big enough, hiring a controller to keep watch on expenses is a smart move.
Gene Marks | 6 min read
Debt Is the Tiger That Will Eat Your Company
Debt

Debt Is the Tiger That Will Eat Your Company

A company founded on debt often must borrow more later but finds no bank interested in lending.
Ray Zinn | 4 min read
Get Real About Your Business and Avoid Reality-Show-Makeover Syndrome
Financial Management

Get Real About Your Business and Avoid Reality-Show-Makeover Syndrome

Work with a trusted advisor to develop a strategic forecast, and you won't need 15 minutes of fame to rescue your business.
Sabrina Parsons | 6 min read
3 Ways Emerging Entrepreneurs Run Financially Sound Businesses
Financial Management

3 Ways Emerging Entrepreneurs Run Financially Sound Businesses

These tips can help your company make the most of the investments it has earned.
Maria Haggerty | 5 min read
Investing 101: Do's and Don'ts
Entrepreneur Network

Investing 101: Do's and Don'ts

Doing your research, understanding risks and rewards and keeping your emotions at bay are just a few ways to invest wisely, according to Brittney Castro.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
What to Expect from a Part-Time CFO
CFO

What to Expect from a Part-Time CFO

A part-time CFO focuses on key financial elements, rather than day-to-day details of the business.
Pamela Wasley | 4 min read
