Financial Management
Life Lessons
How Amy Novakovich Is Making the Financial Industry More Transparent
One woman's journey to making a difference every day--from selling ice cream to raising four kids.
Financial Management
How an Electrician's Lessons Could Have Saved Hollywood Stars Millions
My dad might not have made a lot of money, but he knew a lot about saving.
Finance
The 7 Financial Habits of the Most Successful Small Business Owners
The smartest money management tactics are well known and proven but few business owners apply all of them.
Financial Management
10 Reasons You Should Hire a Bookkeeper for Your Startup
A professional bookkeeper actually saves you money through less human error and the bills that get paid on time.
Freelancers
The Freelancer's Approach to Managing Expenses and Getting Paid
Being in business for yourself is liberating, if you have the right tools for tracking your expenses and invoices.
Financial Management
4 Ways a Good Controller Helps Grow Your Company
When your business is big enough, hiring a controller to keep watch on expenses is a smart move.
Debt
Debt Is the Tiger That Will Eat Your Company
A company founded on debt often must borrow more later but finds no bank interested in lending.
Financial Management
Get Real About Your Business and Avoid Reality-Show-Makeover Syndrome
Work with a trusted advisor to develop a strategic forecast, and you won't need 15 minutes of fame to rescue your business.
Financial Management
3 Ways Emerging Entrepreneurs Run Financially Sound Businesses
These tips can help your company make the most of the investments it has earned.
Entrepreneur Network
Investing 101: Do's and Don'ts
Doing your research, understanding risks and rewards and keeping your emotions at bay are just a few ways to invest wisely, according to Brittney Castro.
CFO
What to Expect from a Part-Time CFO
A part-time CFO focuses on key financial elements, rather than day-to-day details of the business.