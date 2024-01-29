The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.

By Entrepreneur Events

Shutterstock

Top finance leaders are facing a pain point that many other organizational leaders don't understand. Companies want someone who is strategic and who can be a strategic business partner, but they also want someone to keep all of the numbers in line and trending in the right direction. Essentially, two full-time jobs in one.

While those in finance know that their job is multi-faceted–that it's not enough to just know the numbers inside and out and it's not enough to just contribute to strategy–there are some strategies to keep these top minds from getting burnt out. All across small- and mid-size businesses, the best CFOs are leading their businesses in a number of categories, and are contributing across multiple areas. And this can be done in more strategic and efficient ways.

We'll dive deep on this and so much more in our upcoming webinar, The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur. Join Dr. Jill Schiefelbein, Chief Experience Officer at Render, as she has a conversation Tom Kelly, the Senior Director Product Marketing/Management for the Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit, about 10 key ways financial professionals can realign their strengths and improve their job performance while being more strategic with their roles.

Attendees of this free webinar will learn:

  • Ten concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional.

  • Insights on how to automate and predict many facets of your job to save time for more complex and analytical tasks.

  • An understanding of the ways that socialization, networking, and board connections can be used to your advantage.

  • Ideas for implementing cross-functional and intra-departmental analysis and insights, putting your team at the forefront of being an integral player in multiple areas of the business.

Join us for the The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective live on Wednesday February 28 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.

