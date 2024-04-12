You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

We're well into the second quarter of 2024 and, already, much has changed for the CFO since the beginning of the year. Rapidly shifting economic, technological, and regulatory landscapes continue to add complexity as CFOs look to balance both day-to-day operations and broader strategic objectives in the organization.

Are you on top of the latest issues impacting your business? Find out and join us for a free webinar, Setting Your Business Up for Success Through the Rest of 2024, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur.

This webinar will help those in financial leadership roles catch up on what's important to know for the second half of the year. To set CFOs across industries and different sizes of businesses up for success for the rest of 2024 and beyond, Entrepreneur is proud to team up with Oracle NetSuite to bring you a webinar on the latest regulations, trends, and happenings to keep in mind for the remainder of the year.

Moderated by AI researcher and Entrepreneur author Dr. Jill Schiefelbein, this webinar will feature expert insights from NetSuite's Megan O'Brien, CFO content specialist, and Ian McCue, senior content marketing manager, as they unveil the top areas that CFOs should examine and address as they enter the second half of the year.

During this conversation, where attendees are encouraged to ask questions, we'll cover:

  • The current U.S. economic landscape and what it means for businesses.
  • Updates to relevant regulations, including new SEC climate disclosures.
  • The status of AI implementation in business and emerging risks to consider.
  • Research and statistics on the accounting shortage and actions to mitigate it.
  • Insights on capital budgeting and expenditures in light of potential interest rate cuts.
  • Recent supply chain disruptions and increasing responsiveness.

Join us for the Setting Your Business Up for Success Through the Rest of 2024 webinar, taking place live on Tuesday May 21 at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.

