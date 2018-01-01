Finding Help

Facebook Adds Suicide-Prevention Tools for Live Video
Facebook Adds Suicide-Prevention Tools for Live Video

Facebook is also making it easier to connect with crisis support organizations over Messenger.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Finding Community Helped This Former Addict Build Mental Resilience
Finding Community Helped This Former Addict Build Mental Resilience

Ray Morvan credits stoicism for getting through life challenges that would break a lesser man.
Spartan Up! Podcast | 2 min read
From Losing Weight to Proposing, Here Are 7 Unexpected Ways People Used Twitter
From Losing Weight to Proposing, Here Are 7 Unexpected Ways People Used Twitter

Get a tissue -- some of these stories may have you tearing up.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
3 Tips For Finding a Mentor
3 Tips For Finding a Mentor

The right approaches to wooing the right person, from those who've been there and made it work.
Adam Bornstein & Jordan Bornstein | 2 min read
How This Company Combines Qualities From Craigslist and Airbnb to Solve Staffing Issues
How This Company Combines Qualities From Craigslist and Airbnb to Solve Staffing Issues

Instawork, a new online service, solves a restaurant's hiring woes.
David Port | 2 min read
How Asking for Help Can Be the Difference Between Success and Shutting Down
How Asking for Help Can Be the Difference Between Success and Shutting Down

A willingness to ask for help is one of the largest differentiators between exceptional achievers and ordinary achievers.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read
Want to Be a Happier Parent and More Effective Entrepreneur? Ask for Help.
Want to Be a Happier Parent and More Effective Entrepreneur? Ask for Help.

The owner of a marketing agency learned that he couldn't possibly do it all, not without a little help balancing the multiple demands of work and family.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
25 Businesses That Make Life Simpler for Other Businesses
25 Businesses That Make Life Simpler for Other Businesses

Running your business involves a thousand tasks that don't sell your product. Other people have businesses to do that for you.
John Boitnott | 8 min read
Why You Need a Good Shrink
Why You Need a Good Shrink

There's a growing list of amateurs and pseudo-professionals who claim to be able to change your life. For the most part, they can't.
Steve Tobak | 6 min read
The Best Medicine for Your Business: A Fresh Set of Eyes
The Best Medicine for Your Business: A Fresh Set of Eyes

When you find that your company feels stunted, or a problem seems to have no solution, find some outside help fast.
George Deeb | 3 min read
From finding a mentor to talk you through your business mistakes and fears, to locating an attorney you trust to advise you on legal matters, you need a lot of help throughout all stages of your business. Here's where to find it. 

