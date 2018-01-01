Finding Investors

Finding Investors Through LinkedIn
Investors

Finding Investors Through LinkedIn

How can this business network platform help you land business funding? Read more to find out.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
First Meeting With an Investor? These 5 Guidelines Will Help
Pitching Investors

First Meeting With an Investor? These 5 Guidelines Will Help

Remember that the golden rule to selling your business concept is to "under-promise and over-deliver."
Toby Nwazor | 6 min read
3 Business Lessons Learned Watching Shark Tank
Shark Tank

3 Business Lessons Learned Watching Shark Tank

The show is amusing or an entrepreneurship master class, depending upon what you're looking for.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
How to Decide Whether to Crowdfund or Bootstrap Your Business
Startup Funding

How to Decide Whether to Crowdfund or Bootstrap Your Business

How you chose to fund your business has a lot to with how much control you are willing to lose and how hard it is to explain your idea.
Michael Georgiou | 6 min read
The 4 Essential Steps From Startup Idea to Being Really in Business
Startup Business Ideas

The 4 Essential Steps From Startup Idea to Being Really in Business

A brilliant concept isn't enough to persuade investors you're worth funding.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 5 min read
6 Things Your Investors Are Thinking While Seeing Your Pitch
Pitching Investors

6 Things Your Investors Are Thinking While Seeing Your Pitch

Investors want to make sure that you have the tenacity and ability to succeed, Also, that they're going to make a profit.
Rehan Ijaz | 5 min read
How to Find Your Perfect Investor Match With the Axial App
Apps

How to Find Your Perfect Investor Match With the Axial App

Use these tips to create a profile that will make investors swipe right.
Vanessa Richardson | 2 min read
Check Out the Investors You Haven't Considered Yet
Project Grow

Check Out the Investors You Haven't Considered Yet

Wealthy families have money to invest. Here's how to find it.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
How Will and Jada Smith's Foundation Ended Up Backing a Little-Known Energy Startup
Philanthropy

How Will and Jada Smith's Foundation Ended Up Backing a Little-Known Energy Startup

Philanthropists are emerging as a new resource for high-risk tech startups that are tackling hard issues, like climate change.
Katie Fehrenbacher | 7 min read
Quirky Ditches Device Manufacturing, Preps for New Investment
Pivots

Quirky Ditches Device Manufacturing, Preps for New Investment

Its home automation spinoff, Wink, may also see additional investment in a separate round, CEO Ben Kaufman says.
Dan Primack and Stacey Higginbotham | 4 min read
