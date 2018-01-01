First Impressions

How to Create a Strong First Impression as a Leader
First Impressions

How to Create a Strong First Impression as a Leader

Lead with authenticity, and these tips will help you communicate the rest to make the best first impression as a leader.
Sarah Landrum | 5 min read
This Is How You Cold-Call Your Entrepreneurial Heroes Without Annoying Them
Networking

This Is How You Cold-Call Your Entrepreneurial Heroes Without Annoying Them

Lead with value and doors will open for you.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
5 Ways to Overcome the 'Beauty Bias' That Can Hold Your Career Back
Science of Success

5 Ways to Overcome the 'Beauty Bias' That Can Hold Your Career Back

How to give yourself every advantage when something like your weight can impact your earnings by nearly $400,000.
Nina Zipkin | 9 min read
The Science of the First Impression: 5 Elements of a Great First Impression
First Impressions

The Science of the First Impression: 5 Elements of a Great First Impression

The first impression informs how you're thought of well beyond the first moment, so get it right.
Carolyn Sun | 8 min read
Cultivate Punctuality to Help You Stand Out Among Coworkers
Success Habits

Cultivate Punctuality to Help You Stand Out Among Coworkers

The longer people wait for you to arrive, the harder it is for you to make a good impression when you do.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
That Potential Client Is Judging You So Focus on Making a Good First Impression
First Impressions

That Potential Client Is Judging You So Focus on Making a Good First Impression

Those first few seconds of a meeting could make or break a business deal. Here's how to make and leverage a good first impression.
Drew McLellan | 6 min read
Science Just Gave Us Another Reason Not to Use Emoji at Work
Communication Strategies

Science Just Gave Us Another Reason Not to Use Emoji at Work

A new study finds that including smiley faces in messages could unfavorably tip the scales if you're trying to make a good first impression.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
5 Valuable Things No One Tells College Grads Entering the Real World
College Entrepreneurs

5 Valuable Things No One Tells College Grads Entering the Real World

Take control of the little things that can either stall or fast-track a fledgling career.
Jess Ekstrom | 6 min read
5 Ways to Make a Strong Impression With Every Audience
Public Speaking

5 Ways to Make a Strong Impression With Every Audience

Show up like a celebrity, and use these key techniques to guarantee a strong first impression with every presentation.
Dustin Mathews | 7 min read
The 4 Skills Needed to Make a Great Impression
First Impressions

The 4 Skills Needed to Make a Great Impression

Check out the research behind the first few seconds of meeting someone and how to make a great and lasting impression.
Vanessa Van Edwards | 13 min read
