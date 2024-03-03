Put Your Best Smile Forward with This $125 Electric Toothbrush One way to make a great first impression is by having clean, healthy teeth.

A bright smile means a lot in the professional world, especially in customer- and client-facing roles. One LinkedIn study even found that a bright and genuine smile has a major impact on the success of a professional interaction, but it's hard to smile wide when you don't feel confident about your teeth.

If you want to tidy up that smile and keep your mouth feeling fresh, you may want to try the Mode Electric Toothbrush. This innovative toothbrush is a comprehensive oral care solution with a sleek, modern design and a built-in nightlight. The Mode Electric Toothbrush normally costs $148, but you can get one for $124.99.

The Mode Electric Toothbrush combines innovation and performance to offer comprehensive oral care. This toothbrush features a sleek design with a long-lasting battery you can power up using the included wireless charging dock. If you're coming home late from the office, there is no need to blind yourself to the bright fluorescents. Just use this brush's built-in nightlight. Between that gentle light and the soft tapered bristles, you can come home to a comfortable night and a thorough cleaning.

Like to maximize efficiency? This electric toothbrush boasts IPX7 waterproofing, so you can brush in the shower. Even the dock is IIPX4 splash-proof.

How you present yourself professionally is made up of many things, but your smile is a big factor, and you can always brighten those pearly whites with a good, thorough brushing from a toothbrush that makes it easy.

Get the Mode Electric Toothbrush with a plug-in dock while it's on sale for $124.99.

