Domino's and Ford Partner Up to Test Self-Driving Delivery Cars
News and Trends

Domino's and Ford Partner Up to Test Self-Driving Delivery Cars

Plus, Target has its own wine line and there's a robot named Temi that might be your next roommate.
Venturer | 2 min read
Ford's Crib Concept Tricks Babies Into Falling Asleep
Ford's Crib Concept Tricks Babies Into Falling Asleep

If your kid is prone to falling asleep during a car ride, this crib could save you a lot of time -- if you can get one, that is.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Ford Tests 3-D Printing Auto Parts
Ford Tests 3-D Printing Auto Parts

3-D printing auto parts is both cost and energy efficient compared to other current methods.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Ford Wants to Get in on Drone Deliveries, Too
Ford Wants to Get in on Drone Deliveries, Too

Ford said it plans to have a fully autonomous vehicle ready for package delivery fleets in 2021.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Ford Goes Big on AI With $1 Billion Investment
Ford Goes Big on AI With $1 Billion Investment

The automaker has acquired majority ownership of Pittsburgh, Penn.-based Argo AI.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
What Ford Gets Out of CES, and What It Looks for in Startups
What Ford Gets Out of CES, and What It Looks for in Startups

The car company doesn't consider itself a car company.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
5 Surprising Things to Come Out of the Detroit Auto Show
5 Surprising Things to Come Out of the Detroit Auto Show

From self-driving 'platforms' to notions of 'mobility,' this year's annual auto event reveals new priorities for manufacturers.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
Ford Offers Amazon's Alexa in Cars
Ford Offers Amazon's Alexa in Cars

Search and shop while you drive, or remote start and unlock your car at home.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
GM Brings Self-Driving Cars to Michigan Roads
GM Brings Self-Driving Cars to Michigan Roads

A fleet will soon roam the streets of greater Detroit.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Ford CEO Mark Fields Looks to a Future Beyond Car Ownership
Ford CEO Mark Fields Looks to a Future Beyond Car Ownership

How the automaker will survive when most people no longer need a car.
Roberto Baldwin | 7 min read
