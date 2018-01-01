Franchise Business

More From This Topic

This Band of Brothers Operates 3 Franchises at 18 Locations Across 4 States
Franchise Players

This Band of Brothers Operates 3 Franchises at 18 Locations Across 4 States

Jesse Keyser jumped into franchising first, before taking little brother (and new college grad) Charles under his wing.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Why This Company Could Reshape Franchise Funding
Franchises

Why This Company Could Reshape Franchise Funding

ApplePie Capital serves up a fresh financing model.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Your Franchisor Needs to Give You the Tools to Succeed
Franchise Players

Your Franchisor Needs to Give You the Tools to Succeed

Peter Castorena says that franchisor support was key to becoming a successful Minuteman Press franchisee.
Kate Taylor | 7 min read
Brother-Franchisees Who Certainly 'Tasted' the Goods Before Committing
Franchise Players

Brother-Franchisees Who Certainly 'Tasted' the Goods Before Committing

Rahul and Rohit Arora worked at Blimpie restaurants as managers for 10 years before making the move to ownership.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Bouncing Back From Failure, a Fitness Business Gets It Right
Franchisors

Bouncing Back From Failure, a Fitness Business Gets It Right

MaxOut Strength Systems went through a serious rough period.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
The Longest-Running Pizza Hut in America Is Closing Up Shop
Pizza Hut

The Longest-Running Pizza Hut in America Is Closing Up Shop

After nearly 55 years in business, the Manhattan, Kan., location is shutting down.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
What Serving as a Marine and NYPD Officer Taught Me About Franchising
Franchise Players

What Serving as a Marine and NYPD Officer Taught Me About Franchising

Brendan Ryan believes that military and police personnel are perfectly prepared for the franchise industry.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Chipotle Just Put an Official Price on Its Most Famous Secret Menu Item
Chipotle

Chipotle Just Put an Official Price on Its Most Famous Secret Menu Item

Many locations used to ring up the off-menu 'quesarito' as a regular burrito. Now, all locations will charge an extra $3.50.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
A 'Smooth,' Not to Mention, Sweet, Choice for a Franchise
Franchise Players

A 'Smooth,' Not to Mention, Sweet, Choice for a Franchise

"How awesome is it to be able to sell a product you are passionate about?" Quamisha Nelson says of her Smoothie King franchise.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
From Franchisor to a Competitor's Franchisee: How a Hooters Owner Bounced Back
Career Change

From Franchisor to a Competitor's Franchisee: How a Hooters Owner Bounced Back

Former Hooters owner is back in business at Twin Peaks.
Jason Daley | 4 min read

Running a franchise business -- which requires the purchase of a franchise license for the rights to use the franchise's logo, name and business model -- is one of many ways to be an entrepreneur. Part of the appeal regarding a franchise business is that it's an established business model and brand -- which can be less risky than building a business from scratch. 

There are three different kinds of franchise business options. They include:

  • Distributorships, such as with Toyota, which licenses the right for a third party to sell the parent company product.

  • Trademark licensing, which allows companies to buy the right to use the parent company’s trademark along with their own brand, such as what Coca-Cola licenses to other companies.

  • Business format franchises, such as Subway, which offer its franchisees the right to sell its goods and/or services using its business model.

Popular franchise businesses: Some examples of popular and well-known franchise business models are in the food industry -- many which have gone international -- such as McDonald’s, Subway and Dominos. Starbucks, which is commonly thought to be a franchise, is not. 

For more information about top franchise businesses, check out Entrepreneur's "2015 Franchise 500 Rankings," or get the Entrepreneur Franchise 500.  

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.