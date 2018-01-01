Franchise India
Automative Industry
Business Opportunities In Automotive Industry For Women
Women have chartered their paths in primarily male-dominated automotive industries, sailing through flying colors successfully
More From This Topic
Growth Strategies
This is How Big Brands Are Exploring New Strategies For Attaining Success
As the brands are increasingly crossing the demographic borders via the internet, big brands are exploring new strategies for making their brand big and successful
Turnaround Strategies
How to Turnaround a Loss-Making Business
A single-minded approach towards increasing revenue is the only way to grow your business and ensure prosperity for your shareholders
MSMEs
Banks Can Approve Loans up to 1 Crore to MSMEs Within an Hour: Government
The government is keen to push funding to small businesses through schemes like MUDRA as it sees them as an engine of growth and a generator of jobs
Franchises
How Franchisors Can Build a Healthy Network
With Bombardment Of Advertising Nowadays, People Are Becoming Desensitised To Its Messages So The Power Of Trust And Networking Is Growing
Food Industry
Franchising in Food Industry is Brimming with Opportunities, says Karan Tanna
The franchise industry is growing at a rate of 30-35% per annum and the sales turnover of the sector was recently valued at over US$7 billion
co-working spaces
Why Co-working Space is Gaining Popularity?
Co-working spaces have caught the attention of larger corporate also, who are planning to cut down their office space and expenditures
Franchises
Things to Know Before Establishing a Nutrition Franchise Business
It is rightly said that, "You need to solve client's problems to have clients; that is all business is all about."
Franchises
How Used Car Franchise Is a Profitable Business
Used car franchise business is an emerging sector which is expected to grab more people's attention in near future
E-commerce
E-commerce Companies has the Potential to Generate 12 million Job Opportunities
It has become important to build India's physical and digital infrastructure, which in a way can offer job opportunities to the maximum population
Franchise Mistakes
Are You A First Time Franchisee? Avoid Making These Common Mistakes
Franchising is a tough job where every step needs to be calculated