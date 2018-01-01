Franchise Players

Travel Agencies Are Seeing a Boom -- and This Franchise Knows Why
Travel Agencies Are Seeing a Boom -- and This Franchise Knows Why

Learn how Rob Steinfeld and Dean Hanson set up a franchise and joined the unexpected travel boom.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
This Daiquiri Franchise Does One Simple Thing to Stand Apart
This Daiquiri Franchise Does One Simple Thing to Stand Apart

Why this successful psychologist left for a future in the bar business.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
This Franchise Is Going to the Dogs, and That's Absolutely Fine
This Franchise Is Going to the Dogs, and That's Absolutely Fine

A Pennsylvania-based father and son gave up their IT jobs to team up in the canine business.
Joan Oleck | 4 min read
This Franchisee Started a Business That's Got Wheels on It
This Franchisee Started a Business That's Got Wheels on It

Need a bike repair? A rental? A new bike? Andrew Alexander's mobile Velofix van will bring it to your home or business.
Joan Oleck | 5 min read
How This Man's High School Job Evolved Into a Food-Franchise Career
How This Man's High School Job Evolved Into a Food-Franchise Career

In the late 90s, John Gulledge was a high school student hungry for work and experience. Today, he's a successful franchisee enjoying his just desserts.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
For These Franchisees, 'Care' and 'Assistance' Have Been Personal Priorities for 40 Years
For These Franchisees, 'Care' and 'Assistance' Have Been Personal Priorities for 40 Years

Home-care business partners Steve Sudberry and Will Reid have been best friends 40 years. Business kerfuffles? They settle them 'on the ping pong table.'
Joan Oleck | 3 min read
Father's Day at Golden Corral: A Franchisee Carries on His Dad's Tradition
Father's Day at Golden Corral: A Franchisee Carries on His Dad's Tradition

Franchisee Billy Sewell not only runs restaurants, he raises money for the children of wounded, disabled and fallen military service members.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Franchising Helped These Women Find Work-Life Balance for Themselves and Other Moms
Franchising Helped These Women Find Work-Life Balance for Themselves and Other Moms

These working mothers decided to help other high-achieving parents with their customer-focused Kiddie Academy franchise.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
This Franchisee Isn't Just Selling Ice Cream. He's Selling K-12 Science.
This Franchisee Isn't Just Selling Ice Cream. He's Selling K-12 Science.

First, Rob West had to convince California authorities that 400 gallons of liquid nitrogen at a retail location was perfectly OK.
Joan Oleck | 5 min read
This Mom Took Her Kids's Education Into Her Own Hands and Became a Franchisee
This Mom Took Her Kids's Education Into Her Own Hands and Became a Franchisee

Based on the experience her children had with Best in Class Education Center, Priya Venkat opened two franchises in Texas.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
