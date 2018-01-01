Franchise Players
Franchise
This Buzzy Company Failed and There's a Simple Reason Why
Niche markets are tricky. This entrepreneur learned the hard way.
Franchises
Travel Agencies Are Seeing a Boom -- and This Franchise Knows Why
Learn how Rob Steinfeld and Dean Hanson set up a franchise and joined the unexpected travel boom.
Franchises
This Daiquiri Franchise Does One Simple Thing to Stand Apart
Why this successful psychologist left for a future in the bar business.
Franchise Players
This Franchise Is Going to the Dogs, and That's Absolutely Fine
A Pennsylvania-based father and son gave up their IT jobs to team up in the canine business.
Franchise Players
This Franchisee Started a Business That's Got Wheels on It
Need a bike repair? A rental? A new bike? Andrew Alexander's mobile Velofix van will bring it to your home or business.
Franchise Players
How This Man's High School Job Evolved Into a Food-Franchise Career
In the late 90s, John Gulledge was a high school student hungry for work and experience. Today, he's a successful franchisee enjoying his just desserts.
Franchise Players
For These Franchisees, 'Care' and 'Assistance' Have Been Personal Priorities for 40 Years
Home-care business partners Steve Sudberry and Will Reid have been best friends 40 years. Business kerfuffles? They settle them 'on the ping pong table.'
Franchise Players
Father's Day at Golden Corral: A Franchisee Carries on His Dad's Tradition
Franchisee Billy Sewell not only runs restaurants, he raises money for the children of wounded, disabled and fallen military service members.
Franchise Players
Franchising Helped These Women Find Work-Life Balance for Themselves and Other Moms
These working mothers decided to help other high-achieving parents with their customer-focused Kiddie Academy franchise.
Franchise Players
This Franchisee Isn't Just Selling Ice Cream. He's Selling K-12 Science.
First, Rob West had to convince California authorities that 400 gallons of liquid nitrogen at a retail location was perfectly OK.
Franchise Players
This Mom Took Her Kids's Education Into Her Own Hands and Became a Franchisee
Based on the experience her children had with Best in Class Education Center, Priya Venkat opened two franchises in Texas.