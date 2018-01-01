Freedom

What It Takes to Be a Small-Business Owner (Infographic)
National Small Business Week

What It Takes to Be a Small-Business Owner (Infographic)

Despite facing many challenges, the majority of small-business owners say that, if given the opportunity, they would start up all over again.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
The Portfolio Life: A Surprising Route to Job Security
Careers

The Portfolio Life: A Surprising Route to Job Security

What if -- instead of thinking of your life's work as a monolithic activity -- you chose to see it as a complex group of interests, passions and activities?
Jeff Goins | 3 min read
The Top Thing Employees Want From Their Bosses, and It's Not a Promotion
Managing Employees

The Top Thing Employees Want From Their Bosses, and It's Not a Promotion

A performance bonus here or a catered lunch there are sure to be welcome with open arms, but they aren't what employees value most in the workplace.
Andre Lavoie | 4 min read
Lewis Howes on the 'Warrior's Path' to Greatness
Success Strategies

Lewis Howes on the 'Warrior's Path' to Greatness

Have you ever wondered what it takes for an average person to become great?
Lewis Howes | 4 min read
Using FOIA Requests for a Competitive Edge
Competition

Using FOIA Requests for a Competitive Edge

The government has a wealth of information that could help your business. You just have to ask.
Issamar Ginzberg | 5 min read
Passion, Freedom and Impact: The 3 Ingredients of Business Success
Project Grow

Passion, Freedom and Impact: The 3 Ingredients of Business Success

When all three work together, you can experience the pure joy of entrepreneurship.
Clate Mask | 5 min read
You Don't Need a Cause to Do What's Right
Leadership

You Don't Need a Cause to Do What's Right

You can talk the talk and even walk the walk but it takes far more courage and strength to do the right thing in spite of personal risk.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
Can We Please Recognize Entrepreneurship as a Profession Already?
Entrepreneurship

Can We Please Recognize Entrepreneurship as a Profession Already?

The buzz of doing deals and being your own boss is truly rewarding, but the concept of entrepreneurship could be better acknowledged.
James Caan | 3 min read
Why the Future of Work Is Already Here
Work From Home

Why the Future of Work Is Already Here

Skeptical of allowing employees to work remotely? Don't be. Here are five steps to getting started and getting more productivity from employees.
7 min read
Is America Too 'Safe' for Innovation? Or Will Driverless Cars Ever Have Their Day?
Innovation

Is America Too 'Safe' for Innovation? Or Will Driverless Cars Ever Have Their Day?

The new technology could make auto accidents history and lower insurance bills. Yet lobbyists and politicians may champion individualism and resist a ban of traditional vehicles.
Charles Rich | 7 min read
