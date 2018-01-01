freelance economy
Taxes
Tackle Your Taxes Like a Pro
Self-employed workers need to plan ahead and stay organized throughout the year.
More From This Topic
Freelancers
How to Navigate Freelancing When You Have a Day Job
Working a job all day and freelancing the rest of the time is tough but digital tools are making it easier.
freelance economy
This Is What's Next Now That the Gig Economy Has Changed Everything
Greater change is coming and new emerging platforms are changing markets in multiple industries.
freelance economy
How the Gig Economy Is Changing Work for Women
The freelance and contract economy opens up options for time, balance and flexibility.
Apps
These 3 Million Dollar Apps Were Built By Non-Coders
Coding takes time to master, so you may be better off to hire a freelancer to handle the heavy lifting.
On-Demand
How 'Uberizing' the Small Business Economy Is Driving Growth
On-demand platforms provide convenience for the client, with a high volume of jobs being sent to workers or small businesses.
Work From Home
If You Work From Home, Do This Every Day
It's time to give yourself a break.
Freelancers
The 4 Essentials You Must Know to Hire Freelancers Effectively
Freelance workers can benefit your business. Make sure you are making the best use of their time -- and your money.
freelance economy
How to Maintain Institutional Knowledge When Your Company Depends on Freelancers
Every company built to last needs to preserve its institutional memory, That's tougher in the gig economy than it was in the 30-years-and-a-gold-watch economy.
Freelancers
5 Reasons Clients Won't Work With Freelancers (And How to Fix It)
Make sure you aren't making these mistakes and pushing away potential clients and revenue.
Freelancers
We're Turning Into a Freelance Nation. Here's What That Looks Like.
Technology has facilitated a global market shift that provides more options for freelance employees.