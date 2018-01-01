freelance economy

More From This Topic

How to Navigate Freelancing When You Have a Day Job
Freelancers

How to Navigate Freelancing When You Have a Day Job

Working a job all day and freelancing the rest of the time is tough but digital tools are making it easier.
Greg Waldorf | 5 min read
This Is What's Next Now That the Gig Economy Has Changed Everything
freelance economy

This Is What's Next Now That the Gig Economy Has Changed Everything

Greater change is coming and new emerging platforms are changing markets in multiple industries.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
How the Gig Economy Is Changing Work for Women
freelance economy

How the Gig Economy Is Changing Work for Women

The freelance and contract economy opens up options for time, balance and flexibility.
Jenny Galluzzo | 5 min read
These 3 Million Dollar Apps Were Built By Non-Coders
Apps

These 3 Million Dollar Apps Were Built By Non-Coders

Coding takes time to master, so you may be better off to hire a freelancer to handle the heavy lifting.
Steve Eakin | 4 min read
How 'Uberizing' the Small Business Economy Is Driving Growth
On-Demand

How 'Uberizing' the Small Business Economy Is Driving Growth

On-demand platforms provide convenience for the client, with a high volume of jobs being sent to workers or small businesses.
Sam Madden | 5 min read
If You Work From Home, Do This Every Day
Work From Home

If You Work From Home, Do This Every Day

It's time to give yourself a break.
Joe Keohane | 4 min read
The 4 Essentials You Must Know to Hire Freelancers Effectively
Freelancers

The 4 Essentials You Must Know to Hire Freelancers Effectively

Freelance workers can benefit your business. Make sure you are making the best use of their time -- and your money.
Jeffrey Dake | 5 min read
How to Maintain Institutional Knowledge When Your Company Depends on Freelancers
freelance economy

How to Maintain Institutional Knowledge When Your Company Depends on Freelancers

Every company built to last needs to preserve its institutional memory, That's tougher in the gig economy than it was in the 30-years-and-a-gold-watch economy.
Martin Konrad | 5 min read
5 Reasons Clients Won't Work With Freelancers (And How to Fix It)
Freelancers

5 Reasons Clients Won't Work With Freelancers (And How to Fix It)

Make sure you aren't making these mistakes and pushing away potential clients and revenue.
Raubi Marie Perilli | 7 min read
We're Turning Into a Freelance Nation. Here's What That Looks Like.
Freelancers

We're Turning Into a Freelance Nation. Here's What That Looks Like.

Technology has facilitated a global market shift that provides more options for freelance employees.
Russ Fujioka | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.