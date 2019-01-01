My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Varun Manian

MD, Radiance Realty Pvt Ltd

About Varun Manian

Varun Manian, a third generation entrepreneur established Radiance realty Developers India Limited in 2012 with a vision of creating premium housing projects for the future. The company later emerged as Radiance Group of companies including Radiance Facility Force (solutions for all facility management requirements), Radiance Home Interior (providing home interior solutions), Radiance Total Care (a specialist in home-services) and Radiance Address (resale and rentals of land/apartments).

More From Varun Manian

Co-working Space a Boon for Teething Startups
co-working spaces

Co-working Space a Boon for Teething Startups

The industry witnesses more startups investing in co-working spaces due to a shortage of commercial space in India
3 min read