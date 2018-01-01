Friends
Mental Health
Investing in Your Happiness Is the Path to Success
Square peg, round hole. You will fit in somewhere.
More From This Topic
Conversational Intelligence
The Only Way to Find Clients Is Something Simple You Aren't Doing Enough
Nobody you don't know can buy what you sell if you only talk with the same few people all the time.
Dating Apps
How Tinder Is Taking Your Nights Out Further
Because the more, the merrier -- romantically or not.
Networking
8 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Need More Business Relationships and Fewer Friends
Social networking has changed the definition of "friend." But successful networking isn't about how many friends you have.
Friends and Family
Don't Focus So Much on Success You Never See Your Friends and Family
True entrepreneurial success is deftly managing business demands so well that you keep close to the people who love you.
Office Etiquette
How to Offer Condolences to a Co-Worker Without Unintentionally Offending
A colleague returning to work while still grieving welcomes kind words but their raw emotional state makes it easy to say the wrong thing.
Company Culture
4 Ways Companies Foster Productive Co-Worker Friendships
Unsurprisingly, workers who enjoy the company of their coworkers are far more productive and innovative than people who don't.
Friends and Family
Advice From 9 Entrepreneurs Who Made Partnering or Hiring Friends Work
Conventional wisdom says it's a big risk, both to the business and the relationship. But there are exceptions to every rule.
Relationships
6 Signs Someone Is a Social Hand Grenade
Don't wait until that person goes off. Know what behaviors to look for and then keep away.
Hiring Tips
The Real Reason Not to Hire a Friend
Stranger are often easier to manage and -- if needed -- fire.
Starting a Business
5 Things to Know Before Starting a Business With Friends
Having your closest friends around when you start a business can be very rewarding.