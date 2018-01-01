Friends

The Only Way to Find Clients Is Something Simple You Aren't Doing Enough
Conversational Intelligence

The Only Way to Find Clients Is Something Simple You Aren't Doing Enough

Nobody you don't know can buy what you sell if you only talk with the same few people all the time.
Daniel DiPiazza | 5 min read
How Tinder Is Taking Your Nights Out Further
Dating Apps

How Tinder Is Taking Your Nights Out Further

Because the more, the merrier -- romantically or not.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
8 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Need More Business Relationships and Fewer Friends
Networking

8 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Need More Business Relationships and Fewer Friends

Social networking has changed the definition of "friend." But successful networking isn't about how many friends you have.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
Don't Focus So Much on Success You Never See Your Friends and Family
Friends and Family

Don't Focus So Much on Success You Never See Your Friends and Family

True entrepreneurial success is deftly managing business demands so well that you keep close to the people who love you.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
How to Offer Condolences to a Co-Worker Without Unintentionally Offending
Office Etiquette

How to Offer Condolences to a Co-Worker Without Unintentionally Offending

A colleague returning to work while still grieving welcomes kind words but their raw emotional state makes it easy to say the wrong thing.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
4 Ways Companies Foster Productive Co-Worker Friendships
Company Culture

4 Ways Companies Foster Productive Co-Worker Friendships

Unsurprisingly, workers who enjoy the company of their coworkers are far more productive and innovative than people who don't.
Matt Straz | 4 min read
Advice From 9 Entrepreneurs Who Made Partnering or Hiring Friends Work
Friends and Family

Advice From 9 Entrepreneurs Who Made Partnering or Hiring Friends Work

Conventional wisdom says it's a big risk, both to the business and the relationship. But there are exceptions to every rule.
Darrah Brustein | 8 min read
6 Signs Someone Is a Social Hand Grenade
Relationships

6 Signs Someone Is a Social Hand Grenade

Don't wait until that person goes off. Know what behaviors to look for and then keep away.
Jeff Boss | 5 min read
The Real Reason Not to Hire a Friend
Hiring Tips

The Real Reason Not to Hire a Friend

Stranger are often easier to manage and -- if needed -- fire.
Elizabeth Garone | 5 min read
5 Things to Know Before Starting a Business With Friends
Starting a Business

5 Things to Know Before Starting a Business With Friends

Having your closest friends around when you start a business can be very rewarding.
William Litvack | 5 min read
