'Friends' Star Courteney Cox Photobombs Fans Posing on Show's Orange Couch

Courteney Cox decided to use a workday at Warner Bros. Studios to surprise fans of her iconic 90s sitcom, Friends, with a uniquely funny photobomb: appearing behind people posing on the orange sofa featured in the show's iconic opening credit sequence.

Unsurprisingly, the reactions from fans ran the gamut from intense emotion — one woman appeared close to hyperventilating — to genuine excitement.

Cox — Monica Geller on the show — posted the video on Instagram Wednesday. She briefly introduced the prank by saying, "I thought this is a good time for me to surprise Friends' fans and photobomb their shots."

The video then cut to a variety of fans posing on the orange couch for photos, only to find out once they looked at the results that no less than one of the show's biggest stars had just popped up in the background.

Cox's caption for the video read, "Don't you hate a photo bomber? #friends," and a number of celebrity friends like actors Angie Harmon and Jennifer Garner took the opportunity to comment that no, sometimes photobombers are, as Harmon put it, "geniuses."

