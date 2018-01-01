Frozen yogurt
Franchise 500
For National Frozen Yogurt Month, Get A Spoonful of These Tasty Franchises
Frozen Yogurt is a summer trend that's not going anywhere.
Franchise Players
Joining a Franchise That Is "THTK:" Totally Honest and Totally Kind
Yogurtland's philosophy sold Sung Ok on the fro-yo franchise's business model.
Franchise
Mrs. Fields and TCBY Are Rising From the Ashes, Hand in Hand
Through dual branding and an in-store ecommerce business, the two sweet sister brands are hoping to cash in on a new type of franchise.
Franchise Players
Franchise Players: A Young Franchisee Brings Family's Lessons to Forever Yogurt
Mit Patel draws inspiration from his family as he ventures out as his own franchisee.
Franchises
Entrepreneur's Franchise 500: The Fastest-Growing Companies
Fitness, frozen-yogurt and quick service franchises top our annual list.
Franchise Players
Franchise Players: From Piloting Planes to Fro-Yo Franchising
Here's how Paul Hornick went from working as a stunt pilot to owning four Red Mango frozen yogurt shops.
Franchises
Frozen-Yogurt Franchise Fight Heats Up
'Go self-serve or go home,' says one competitor. Franchises get creative to differentiate themselves in an increasingly crowded frozen-yogurt market.
Franchises
In Fashion or Franchising, Trendiness Is Fickle
Here today, gone tomorrow? If the industry you're looking at fits the definition of 'trendy,' it's probably a good idea to look elsewhere.
Franchises
Sports Figures Invest in a Sweet Startup
As Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt franchisees, sports luminaries show their softer side.