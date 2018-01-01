Fun

5 Scientifically Proven Ways to Make Your Job More Exciting and Enjoyable
Brain Science

5 Scientifically Proven Ways to Make Your Job More Exciting and Enjoyable

Perspective is the solution to nine-to-five tedium. Science has suggestions for changing yours.
Jon Levy | 4 min read
True Colors: What Your Team Members Reveal by Coloring, Yes, Coloring
Creativity

True Colors: What Your Team Members Reveal by Coloring, Yes, Coloring

The current fad for adult coloring books needn't be confined to bookstores and homes. It's also useful in the workplace.
Kelly Lovell | 5 min read
8 Inspiring Leadership Tips From Supervillains
Project Grow

8 Inspiring Leadership Tips From Supervillains

Sure, they're the cream of evil, dedicated to taking over the world … but that doesn't mean they can't teach you a thing or two.
Nick Leftley | 6 min read
8 Things Successful People Do With Their Downtime
downtime

8 Things Successful People Do With Their Downtime

If Bill Gates and Sheryl Sandberg do it, who are you to argue against downtime?
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Snapchat Isn't About Portraying Perfection. It's a Fun, Genuine Way to Promote Your Brand.
Entrepreneur Network

Snapchat Isn't About Portraying Perfection. It's a Fun, Genuine Way to Promote Your Brand.

Entrepreneur Network partner Savannah Sanchez of 7Twelve Marketing explains ways businesses can use Snapchat for behind-the-scenes peeks and more.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
'Fun For The Whole Family' Does Not Exist in Marketing
Marketing Strategies

'Fun For The Whole Family' Does Not Exist in Marketing

Focus and pick one or two attributes where your brand can really excel. Don't try to be "all of the above."
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
Franchise of the Day: Make Summer Fun Again With This Franchise
Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Make Summer Fun Again With This Franchise

Rather than worry about bug bites, why not enjoy the sun while it's here?
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
10 Nerd-Gasmic Life Hacks
Ready for Anything

10 Nerd-Gasmic Life Hacks

Here are some of my favorite shortcuts, some of which were crowdsourced from a group of entrepreneurs on Facebook.
Andrew Medal | 3 min read
Netherlands McDonald's Wants You to Make Music While Eating
McDonald's

Netherlands McDonald's Wants You to Make Music While Eating

Dutch designers created a musical placemat.
Benjamin Snyder | 2 min read
The Heavy Metal Tribute to Elon Musk You've Been Waiting For
Elon Musk

The Heavy Metal Tribute to Elon Musk You've Been Waiting For

Raptor Command's mission? Promote the SpaceX and Tesla CEO's futuristic ideas while rocking your ass off.
Dan Bova | 2 min read

Creating a fun workplace environment has many benefits, apart from simply keeping employees satisfied. It can lead to improved productivity, enthusiasm, employee retention rates, teamwork and creativity. Both a company’s inherent culture and leaders' management styles play major roles in establishing a fun and productive environment.

