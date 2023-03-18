Play This Viral Prize Puzzle for a Chance at $1 Million

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with your employees this year, you could give them a chance to test their fortune. MSCHF's Two Million Dollar Puzzle is back, and there's a chance $1 million is waiting at the end of a rainbow. Get a Two Million Dollar Puzzle while it's only $17.77.

You only lose by not playing. Every puzzle has a prize ranging from $1 to $1 million, with plenty of prizes in between. If you want a fun way to get your team feeling like a family, a game night with a prize at the end may be the way to do it.

One reviewer even writes, "Amazing puzzle...everyone is excited to complete it to see if they have won! Great family fun, and team building!"

Playing is simple. Just put together the 500-piece puzzle and scan the QR code it creates. There's no guide on the box, so it may be a challenge, but that might be what makes this puzzle a successful team-building exercise.

Once you've scanned your puzzle, enter the secret code found in the box. Then, all that's left is to find out if you won $1, $100, $1,000, or more. Of course, there are only two possible million-dollar winners out there, but your puzzle might be the one. The odds may seem slim, but you're still 150 times more likely to win with the Two Million Dollar Puzzle than you are with the lottery jackpot — and it's fun!

There's not much time left. Get the Two Million Dollar Puzzle on sale for $17.77 (reg. $30) until March 20 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. No coupon is needed.

Prices subject to change.