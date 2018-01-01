Gamification

How Indeed's Pokémon Go-Like Job App Almost Didn't Happen
Careers

How Indeed's Pokémon Go-Like Job App Almost Didn't Happen

The job search site can thank three new hires for the growing app that rewards users with gift cards when they post help wanted signs.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Why I Am More Excited Than My Kids About Pokemon Go
Pokémon

Why I Am More Excited Than My Kids About Pokemon Go

The new Pokemon Go app has started a wildly successful trend and serves as a wakeup call to businesses.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
HR Leadership: Proving the Value of the Talent Function
talent retention

HR Leadership: Proving the Value of the Talent Function

Though largely invisible to the C-Suite, employee churn can be a huge hit to the bottom line. Armed with data, HR managers can stem that tide and show their contribution to overall profitability.
Meghan M. Biro | 5 min read
Effectively Manage a Remote Team via Gamification
Gamification

Effectively Manage a Remote Team via Gamification

Struggling to manage your remote team? Introduce gamification -- and a smiley face or two -- and watch your team flourish.
Kuty Shalev | 5 min read
How This Speed-Focused Delivery Service Is Quickly Making a Name for Itself
Entrepreneur360

How This Speed-Focused Delivery Service Is Quickly Making a Name for Itself

Meet one of the companies on the E360 index that fits in the 'contrarians' category.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
3 Reasons Why Snacks Are Superior to Social Media for Distracting Yourself
Distractions

3 Reasons Why Snacks Are Superior to Social Media for Distracting Yourself

Once you've given up on lengthening your attention span you can focus on the more attainable goal of briefer distractions.
Andrew Cohen | 3 min read
4 Ways Games Can Help Your Company Innovate
Gamification

4 Ways Games Can Help Your Company Innovate

By using innovation games bad ideas become great ones, and new ideas become easy to prioritize and implement.
Ania Rodriguez | 4 min read
How Gamification Is Engaging Customers and Employees Alike
Gamification

How Gamification Is Engaging Customers and Employees Alike

Are you using this tool? It may be just what your business is looking for.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
How to Play Games at Work Productively
Gamification

How to Play Games at Work Productively

Employers increasingly are finding that the more tedious the task, the more effective it is to make a game of it.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
'Gamified' Employee Training Works Brilliantly but Is Loved Little
Gamification

'Gamified' Employee Training Works Brilliantly but Is Loved Little

Heaps of affirming data and successful adoption of training programs based on video games by well regarded companies has done little to bolster the reputation of this unfairly reviled technology.
Yoav Vilner | 5 min read
