VW Looks for More Revenue From Ride-Hailing Apps
VW Looks for More Revenue From Ride-Hailing Apps

Europe's largest automaker will this month unveil a new business strategy aimed at improving accountability and speeding up model development, with greater investments in electric cars, new technologies and mobility services among the key elements, company sources have said.
Reuters | 3 min read
McDonald's Is Moving Its Headquarters to Oprah's Old Studio Campus --...
McDonald's Is Moving Its Headquarters to Oprah's Old Studio Campus --...

Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Uber Competitor to Give Customers Up to $100 in Trip Credit for Surge...
Uber Competitor to Give Customers Up to $100 in Trip Credit for Surge...

Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
From Rides to Eats, Uber Launches New Food-Delivery Service
From Rides to Eats, Uber Launches New Food-Delivery Service

Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Uber Competitor Gett Adds New Delivery Categories in 32 Cities Around...
Uber Competitor Gett Adds New Delivery Categories in 32 Cities Around...

Catherine Clifford | 3 min read

Uber Competitor Makes Aggressive Push in NYC With $10 Flat Fares
Uber Competitor Makes Aggressive Push in NYC With $10 Flat Fares

Transportation technology company Gett is doing its best to undercut the San Francisco-based ridesharing giant.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
