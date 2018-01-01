Gett
Volkswagen
VW Looks for More Revenue From Ride-Hailing Apps
Europe's largest automaker will this month unveil a new business strategy aimed at improving accountability and speeding up model development, with greater investments in electric cars, new technologies and mobility services among the key elements, company sources have said.
More From This Topic
Uber
Uber Competitor Makes Aggressive Push in NYC With $10 Flat Fares
Transportation technology company Gett is doing its best to undercut the San Francisco-based ridesharing giant.