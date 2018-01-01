good bosses
Bad Bosses
Being a 'Boss' Entrepreneur Doesn't Mean You Have to Be Selfish
To truly achieve success in business, save the drama for Netflix and choose gratitude and generosity instead.
Bonuses
Best Boss Ever Rewards Employees With $200,000 Bonuses After Buyout
Talk about a great payday.
Leadership
Shark Tank's Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec on What Makes a Great Boss
The two 'nicest' Sharks say these specific leadership traits are shared by all exceptional bosses.