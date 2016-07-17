5 Good Karma Tips to Grow Your Business (Infographic) Karma is the foundation of a successful and meaningful business.

By Melissa Dawn Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business school teaches us the basics of how to run a business. But there is a lot they don't teach us that I feel is critical to a successful and meaningful business.

Having heard many success stories and experienced great success in my own life and business, I have become a big believer in the principles of karmic management. The fact is, what goes around really does come around in all aspects of our lives -- including business. What you put out, you get back. So plant good karma seeds and watch your profits grow.

Here is an infographic with five elements of karmic management that I feel are most critical to laying the foundation of a successful and meaningful business:

Melissa Dawn

Coach and founder of CEO of Your Life

Melissa Dawn is a coach and founder of CEO of Your Life. As a life and business coach, she helps entrepreneurs build a business that fits their values and creates the lifestyle they crave. Her specialty is helping people transition out of their day jobs and into building businesses they are orgasmically joyful about.

