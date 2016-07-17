Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business school teaches us the basics of how to run a business. But there is a lot they don't teach us that I feel is critical to a successful and meaningful business.

Related: 10 Ways to Grow Your Home Based Business

Having heard many success stories and experienced great success in my own life and business, I have become a big believer in the principles of karmic management. The fact is, what goes around really does come around in all aspects of our lives -- including business. What you put out, you get back. So plant good karma seeds and watch your profits grow.

Here is an infographic with five elements of karmic management that I feel are most critical to laying the foundation of a successful and meaningful business:

Related: Challenges Evolve Differently During the 5 Stages of a Growing Small Business