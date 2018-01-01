Melissa Dawn

Melissa Dawn

Guest Writer
Coach and founder of CEO of Your Life
Melissa Dawn is a coach and founder of CEO of Your Life. As a life and business coach, she helps entrepreneurs build a business that fits their values and creates the lifestyle they crave. Her specialty is helping people transition out of their day jobs and into building businesses they are orgasmically joyful about.

More From Melissa Dawn

The Hard Truth About Being Impeccable With Your Word
Entrepreneurs

The Hard Truth About Being Impeccable With Your Word

The first step to always keeping your word is being careful what you agree to.
4 min read
6 Steps to Becoming a Better Leader
Leadership

6 Steps to Becoming a Better Leader

If your work is not aligned with your values, take a deeper look to find work that is.
5 min read
3 Mind Hacks for Overcoming Your Fear of Marketing Yourself
Marketing

3 Mind Hacks for Overcoming Your Fear of Marketing Yourself

Take it one step at a time. You get nowhere until you put yourself out there.
5 min read
5 Things Entrepreneurs Do Mindlessly Every Day That Sabotage Their Success
Success

5 Things Entrepreneurs Do Mindlessly Every Day That Sabotage Their Success

Insidious habits could have you stuck in a rut. Break free by celebrating small wins and focusing on the big picture.
5 min read
How to Gracefully Handle and Then Make the Most of Professional Rejection
Entrepreneurs

How to Gracefully Handle and Then Make the Most of Professional Rejection

Grieve, but move on.
5 min read
Time to Say Goodbye? When and How to Break Up With a Client
Customer Retention

Time to Say Goodbye? When and How to Break Up With a Client

It's hard to cut a client loose, but you don't work this hard to tolerate toxic behavior.
5 min read
5 Positive Ways to Overcome Betrayal in Life and Business
Personal Growth

5 Positive Ways to Overcome Betrayal in Life and Business

Treasure your hard-learned lessons, then turn away from the person who hurt you and toward building the life you want to live.
5 min read
8 Reasons to Become an Entrepreneur (Infographic)
Starting a Business

8 Reasons to Become an Entrepreneur (Infographic)

Live your life -- your way.
1 min read
How to Launch a Business Everyone Thinks You Shouldn't
Starting a Business

How to Launch a Business Everyone Thinks You Shouldn't

When people see your idea working, they will want to know how you did it.
6 min read
Fuel Your Business by Answering These Two Questions
Marketing

Fuel Your Business by Answering These Two Questions

You can't be all things to all people. Find your niche.
5 min read
5 Good Karma Tips to Grow Your Business (Infographic)
Growth Strategies

5 Good Karma Tips to Grow Your Business (Infographic)

Karma is the foundation of a successful and meaningful business.
1 min read
6 Tips for Creating a Sexy Logo
Branding

6 Tips for Creating a Sexy Logo

Your logo is important. Don't let an "expert" talk you into something you don't feel "light" about.
4 min read
6 Tips to Successfully Transition From Your Day Job to Your Own Business
Starting a Business

6 Tips to Successfully Transition From Your Day Job to Your Own Business

If you truly want to change your life by launching your own company, these six suggestions will put you on the path to success.
4 min read
How to Take a Headshot That Reflects Your True Personal Brand
Marketing

How to Take a Headshot That Reflects Your True Personal Brand

Entrepreneurs are their own brand and it makes sense to have your appearance reflect that.
4 min read
Just Be Yourself on LinkedIn -- and Watch Business Boom. (Infographic)
Marketing

Just Be Yourself on LinkedIn -- and Watch Business Boom. (Infographic)

Here's how I boldly put my unique business idea out there on the most professional of social networks and saw six figures in four months.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.