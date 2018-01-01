Melissa Dawn is a coach and founder of CEO of Your Life. As a life and business coach, she helps entrepreneurs build a business that fits their values and creates the lifestyle they crave. Her specialty is helping people transition out of their day jobs and into building businesses they are orgasmically joyful about.
Entrepreneurs
The Hard Truth About Being Impeccable With Your Word
The first step to always keeping your word is being careful what you agree to.
Leadership
6 Steps to Becoming a Better Leader
If your work is not aligned with your values, take a deeper look to find work that is.
Marketing
3 Mind Hacks for Overcoming Your Fear of Marketing Yourself
Take it one step at a time. You get nowhere until you put yourself out there.
Success
5 Things Entrepreneurs Do Mindlessly Every Day That Sabotage Their Success
Insidious habits could have you stuck in a rut. Break free by celebrating small wins and focusing on the big picture.
Entrepreneurs
How to Gracefully Handle and Then Make the Most of Professional Rejection
Grieve, but move on.
Customer Retention
Time to Say Goodbye? When and How to Break Up With a Client
It's hard to cut a client loose, but you don't work this hard to tolerate toxic behavior.
Personal Growth
5 Positive Ways to Overcome Betrayal in Life and Business
Treasure your hard-learned lessons, then turn away from the person who hurt you and toward building the life you want to live.
Starting a Business
8 Reasons to Become an Entrepreneur (Infographic)
Live your life -- your way.
Starting a Business
How to Launch a Business Everyone Thinks You Shouldn't
When people see your idea working, they will want to know how you did it.
Marketing
Fuel Your Business by Answering These Two Questions
You can't be all things to all people. Find your niche.
Growth Strategies
5 Good Karma Tips to Grow Your Business (Infographic)
Karma is the foundation of a successful and meaningful business.
Branding
6 Tips for Creating a Sexy Logo
Your logo is important. Don't let an "expert" talk you into something you don't feel "light" about.
Starting a Business
6 Tips to Successfully Transition From Your Day Job to Your Own Business
If you truly want to change your life by launching your own company, these six suggestions will put you on the path to success.
Marketing
How to Take a Headshot That Reflects Your True Personal Brand
Entrepreneurs are their own brand and it makes sense to have your appearance reflect that.
Marketing
Just Be Yourself on LinkedIn -- and Watch Business Boom. (Infographic)
Here's how I boldly put my unique business idea out there on the most professional of social networks and saw six figures in four months.