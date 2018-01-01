Goop

As Criticism and Comparisons Abound, Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Goop' Gets the Last Laugh
Celebrities

As Criticism and Comparisons Abound, Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Goop' Gets the Last Laugh

In a biting new blog post, the site pokes fun at its elitist reputation -- and also thoughtfully illuminates a perceived double standard.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
What Blake Lively Has Learned From Her Critics: 'You Can't Be an Entre...
Women Entrepreneurs

What Blake Lively Has Learned From Her Critics: 'You Can't Be an Entre...

Tanya Benedicto Klich | 8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.