Goop
Celebrities
As Criticism and Comparisons Abound, Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Goop' Gets the Last Laugh
In a biting new blog post, the site pokes fun at its elitist reputation -- and also thoughtfully illuminates a perceived double standard.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.