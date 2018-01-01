GoPro

Extreme Streaming: You Can Now Host a Periscope Broadcast Directly From Your GoPro
Streaming

Extreme Streaming: You Can Now Host a Periscope Broadcast Directly From Your GoPro

However, the capability is only available on iPhones and certain GoPro devices.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
GoPro Pins Hopes on Drones as Revenue Forecast Takes a Hit
GoPro

GoPro Pins Hopes on Drones as Revenue Forecast Takes a Hit

The company says it plans to trim its workforce by 7 percent.
Reuters | 3 min read
Great Achievements: An Intriguing IPO Filing and an Exciting Incentive
Great Achievements

Great Achievements: An Intriguing IPO Filing and an Exciting Incentive

Get inspired by these epic wins for the entrepreneurial community from the past week.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
GoPro Is Giving Away $5 Million a Year to Content Creators Who Produce Amazing Work
GoPro

GoPro Is Giving Away $5 Million a Year to Content Creators Who Produce Amazing Work

The camera company is making a huge investment in its content creator community.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Old Dog, New Pics: This New Nikon Camera Case Let's Your Pup Snap Photos
Dogs

Old Dog, New Pics: This New Nikon Camera Case Let's Your Pup Snap Photos

Pho-dog-raphy is nothing to bark at, humans. It packs all the feels.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
GoPro Leaps Into Virtual Reality, Teases Drone Plans
GoPro

GoPro Leaps Into Virtual Reality, Teases Drone Plans

Game on, GoPro. The California startup built for adventure seems a perfect fit for two of tech's fastest-growing trends.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The 10 Entrepreneurs Who Defined 2014
Entrepreneurs

The 10 Entrepreneurs Who Defined 2014

Read about the business leaders who dominated headlines in 2014 and set the stage for the year ahead -- for better or for worse.
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read
GoPro Launches $800 Million Offering
GoPro

GoPro Launches $800 Million Offering

CEO Nicholas Woodman says he plans to sell a portion of his shares in the wearable camera company.
Reuters | 1 min read
Want Customers to Market Your Brand? Make Them Look Awesome.
Marketing

Want Customers to Market Your Brand? Make Them Look Awesome.

Take a page out of the Facebook and GoPro playbook by allowing clients to showcase themselves for all the world to see.
Kai Sato | 4 min read
GoPro Finally Launches a Camera Harness for Man's Best Friend
Technology

GoPro Finally Launches a Camera Harness for Man's Best Friend

For dog lovers who need to keep tabs on their pups 24/7, GoPro launches a harness for its popular camera.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
