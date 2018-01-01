Eric Griffith

Video Games
Major Video Games Make More Money Than Blockbuster Movies
You might think, based on Hollywood's hard work and even even harder marketing, that only big movies make millions. Video games are where the really big money flows.
How to Manage Your Google Privacy Settings
Dig into Google's account dashboard to see what the company knows about you.
Smartphones
Charging Your Phone Overnight: Battery Myths Debunked
Is it bad -- or even dangerous -- to leave a smartphone plugged in as you sleep? The answer is complicated, as are many things regarding batteries.
Holidays
2017 Holiday Shipping Deadlines You Need to Know
From retailers like Amazon and Walmart to delivery services like UPS and FedEx, here are the dates to know if you want your packages to arrive before Christmas Day.
How to Create an Anonymous Email Account
It's not easy to be anonymous on the internet. Here's how you can stay hidden even on email.
Technology
22 Ridiculously Expensive Tech Gifts
Unless you're the 1 percent of the 1 percent, you're probably not going to buy any of these items. But that doesn't mean you can't digitally window shop.
Gmail
42 Gmail Tips That Will Help You Conquer Email
It's time you became a Gmail power user. These tips will get you there.
Smartphones
How to Do a Reverse Image Search From Your Phone
Google's reverse image search is a breeze on a desktop, but what about when you're on a mobile device? Google, Bing, and others have options.
iPhone
How to Record Calls on an iPhone
Apple doesn't make it easy to record phone calls, but it's not impossible. Here's how.
Recycling
How to Recycle Your Technology
Do your part by donating your old tech or getting rid of it in an environmentally safe way.
Take It From The Pros
Revealed: The Online Holiday Shipping Deadlines for This Year
When is the last day you can order something online and get it before December 25? Here are the dates to know.
Google Chrome
The 100 Best Free Google Chrome Extensions
These are some of the greatest extensions you can and should add to your Google browser.