Eric Griffith

Major Video Games Make More Money Than Blockbuster Movies
Video Games

You might think, based on Hollywood's hard work and even even harder marketing, that only big movies make millions. Video games are where the really big money flows.
2 min read
How to Manage Your Google Privacy Settings
Google

Dig into Google's account dashboard to see what the company knows about you.
13 min read
Charging Your Phone Overnight: Battery Myths Debunked
Smartphones

Is it bad -- or even dangerous -- to leave a smartphone plugged in as you sleep? The answer is complicated, as are many things regarding batteries.
11 min read
2017 Holiday Shipping Deadlines You Need to Know
Holidays

From retailers like Amazon and Walmart to delivery services like UPS and FedEx, here are the dates to know if you want your packages to arrive before Christmas Day.
7 min read
How to Create an Anonymous Email Account
Email

It's not easy to be anonymous on the internet. Here's how you can stay hidden even on email.
10 min read
22 Ridiculously Expensive Tech Gifts
Technology

Unless you're the 1 percent of the 1 percent, you're probably not going to buy any of these items. But that doesn't mean you can't digitally window shop.
12 min read
42 Gmail Tips That Will Help You Conquer Email
Gmail

It's time you became a Gmail power user. These tips will get you there.
15+ min read
How to Do a Reverse Image Search From Your Phone
Smartphones

Google's reverse image search is a breeze on a desktop, but what about when you're on a mobile device? Google, Bing, and others have options.
5 min read
How to Record Calls on an iPhone
iPhone

Apple doesn't make it easy to record phone calls, but it's not impossible. Here's how.
9 min read
How to Recycle Your Technology
Recycling

Do your part by donating your old tech or getting rid of it in an environmentally safe way.
8 min read
Revealed: The Online Holiday Shipping Deadlines for This Year
Take It From The Pros

When is the last day you can order something online and get it before December 25? Here are the dates to know.
6 min read
The 100 Best Free Google Chrome Extensions
Google Chrome

These are some of the greatest extensions you can and should add to your Google browser.
15+ min read
