Green Leaders

Olympic Superstar Michael Phelps Won Medals in the Water. Now He's Fighting to Save It. (Video)
"We're not going to have clean water forever," said Phelps. "Being a swimmer... water is such a big part of my life. It all comes together."
Growth Strategies
How to Go Green With Carbon-Neutral Shipping
More companies are taking this eco-friendly shipping approach to limit their environmental impact.
Why Small Business Owners Are Switching to Alternative-Fuel Vehicles
Hybrid, electric and clean-diesel models have taken hold of the U. S. auto market. But what does that mean for your bottom line? These 'treps tell us why they have gone green.
Project Grow
Zipcar: Two Moms, a Business Idea and $68 in the Bank
The story of the popular car-sharing service started by two moms in Massachusetts could be an inspiration for your new business.
Growth Strategies
The Method Vision: Green Consumers Want to Have Fun, Too
This guiding principle helped the founders of an eco-friendly, entrepreneurial company take its cleaning products from the car trunk to the aisles of Target.
Starting a Business
Two Urban Farmers Test the 'Eat Local' Business
More people are exploring microfarming as a way to become their own boss. A look at two moonlighting gardeners in Cleveland.
Starting a Business
The Farm-to-Table Founding Fathers
How a Silicon Valley veteran and an English-bred chef helped define the farm-to-table movement.
Starting a Business
The Economist at the Forefront of the Farm-to-Table Movement
This business analyst is an unlikely leader in the economics of food localization.
Starting a Business
How the Farm-to-Table Movement Is Helping Grow the Economy
Producing and using locally sourced food is becoming a sustainable business. Call it Foodie Inc.
Growth Strategies
The Innovators: Looptworks' Scott Hamlin
Co-founder of an upcycled clothing and accessories maker describes a new frontier for product innovations.
Growth Strategies
Building a Home Decor Business on Recycled Bicycle Parts
A Texas designer uses her passion for sustainable living to strike out on her own.