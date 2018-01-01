Guerrilla Marketing

How to Design a Marketing Strategy
Marketing Strategies

How to Design a Marketing Strategy

The business world may be complex, but your marketing strategy doesn't have to be. Use the answers to these seven questions to create an effective action plan.
Jay Conrad Levinson and Jeannie Levinson | 5 min read
Go Guerrilla: A DIY Guide to Product Launches
Marketing

Go Guerrilla: A DIY Guide to Product Launches

Find out how one social media whiz launched his own guerrilla campaign that catapulted his book to the No. 2 spot on Amazon.com's business list.
Barbara Findlay Schenck | 4 min read
How to Bite Off a Chunk of the Zombie Economy
Marketing

How to Bite Off a Chunk of the Zombie Economy

Zombie-related sales are a $5 billion market opportunity any entrepreneur can feast on. Here are a four ways you can reap some zombie-related profits -- and they're not just for Halloween, either.
Carol Tice
How to Get Your Product into the Hands of a Celebrity
Marketing

How to Get Your Product into the Hands of a Celebrity

Use these tips to learn how to find and approach the three types of people that can help your brand onto the red carpet.
Susan J. Ashbrook | 5 min read
Why Experimental Marketing May Be For You
Starting a Business

Why Experimental Marketing May Be For You

Here's how a startup tested the social media waters and won sales.
Diana Ransom
Building a (Nearly) Million-Dollar Brand on a Startup Budget
Marketing

Building a (Nearly) Million-Dollar Brand on a Startup Budget

How Perky Jerky has taken its caffeine-infused recipe to the masses.
Jason Fell | 7 min read
'Water Gun Marketing' at SXSW
Marketing

'Water Gun Marketing' at SXSW

Just when you thought SXSW lost its edge. Here's some guerrilla marketing for you.
Prentice Howe
At South By Southwest, Here's Your To-Do List
Marketing

At South By Southwest, Here's Your To-Do List

For the lucky entrepreneurs in bright sunny Austin this week, here are a few musts to fill out your itinerary.
Jennifer Wang
How to Start a Brand Romance
Marketing

How to Start a Brand Romance

Comedian and marketer Kevin Nalty analyzes the success of the Cebu Pacific Airlines video gone viral.
Jennifer Wang | 2 min read
Three Tools for Hyper-local Social Media Marketing
Marketing

Three Tools for Hyper-local Social Media Marketing

You can't outspend Fortune 500 companies, but you can change the game.
Shane Gibson | 5 min read
