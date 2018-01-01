Haircare

More From This Topic

Shhh! This Philadelphia Hair Salon Is Putting a Stop to Awkward Small Talk
Marketing

Shhh! This Philadelphia Hair Salon Is Putting a Stop to Awkward Small Talk

Stylists at BLO/OUT Blow Dry Bar are trimming more than just hair. They're cutting out the chit chat, too. Here's why.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
How This Blow-Dry Salon Franchise Went From 3 Units to 50
Franchises

How This Blow-Dry Salon Franchise Went From 3 Units to 50

Blo, an international franchise, attracted the attention of Gwyneth Paltrow and others.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Your Attire Speaks Volumes Before You Open Your Mouth
Dress Codes

Your Attire Speaks Volumes Before You Open Your Mouth

Dress to impress the audience at your next presentation. Your grooming and sprucing up become part of the message.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Starbucks, Hooters and 10 Other Chains Honoring Veterans With Deals
Veterans

Starbucks, Hooters and 10 Other Chains Honoring Veterans With Deals

A snapshot of the restaurant and retail chains that are serving up Veterans Day deals to those who have served our country.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
The 6 Secrets That Will Help Your Hair Salon and Day Spa Succeed
Beauty Businesses

The 6 Secrets That Will Help Your Hair Salon and Day Spa Succeed

Even if you're still in the planning stages for your new enterprise, it's never too soon to start thinking about these six operational issues that will impact and contribute to the success of your business.
Entrepreneur Press and Eileen Figure Sandlin | 6 min read
Choose the Best Location for Your Hair Salon and Day Spa
Beauty Businesses

Choose the Best Location for Your Hair Salon and Day Spa

If you've never owned a retail business before, these tips will help choose the best location and type of building in which to situate your new business.
Entrepreneur Press and Eileen Figure Sandlin | 5 min read
Use Social Media to Connect With Your Future Salon and Spa Clients
Beauty Businesses

Use Social Media to Connect With Your Future Salon and Spa Clients

How these 7 social networks can help you find clients and generate more sales
Entrepreneur Press and Eileen Figure Sandlin | 5 min read
Why Hair Salons and Day Spas Fail
Beauty Businesses

Why Hair Salons and Day Spas Fail

Every new business owner faces an uphill battle for survival. Find out what hurdles you might encounter in the salon/spa industry.
Entrepreneur Press and Eileen Figure Sandlin | 6 min read
Hire the Right Employees to Staff Your Salon and Spa
Beauty Businesses

Hire the Right Employees to Staff Your Salon and Spa

To be able to provide all the right services for your hair salon and day spa, here's who you'll need to bring on board to help.
Entrepreneur Press and Eileen Figure Sandlin | 6 min read
A Former College Basketball Coach on Building a Winning Franchise Investment
Franchise

A Former College Basketball Coach on Building a Winning Franchise Investment

For this Sport Clips Haircuts franchisee, coaching a basketball team and running a franchise are more similar than you'd think.
Bud Childers | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.