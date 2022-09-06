Fight Hair Loss With Personalized Hair Plans
If you deal with hair loss, you're not alone and there are effective, easy-to-use solutions. Get your first month of treatment for free for a limited time.
As an entrepreneur, you're solving many complex problems at once. One problem that seems hard to solve? Hair Loss. Two out of three men will lose some of their hair by the time they turn 35. Whether you are dealing with hair loss due to genetics, a poor diet, added stress in your life or other reasons, there is a solution that doesn't cost thousands of dollars or require spending hundreds of hours you don't have to do so.
Keeps, the largest direct-to-consumer men's hair loss brand, meets you where you are in your hair loss journey, and makes it easy to find solutions on your own time. The last thing you need to add to your busy schedule is a long doctor appointment, and Keeps knows that. They created an easy and effective assessment you can take anywhere. Just answer a few simple questions about your hair loss in Keeps' online hair consultation, and they'll pair you with a hair loss professional who reviews your answers and recommends treatment options that best suit your needs.
They offer both prescription and non prescription solutions such as FDA-certified generic Finasteride and Minoxidil to solve a variety of issues associated with male pattern baldness (androgenic alopecia), including receding hairline, overall thinning and thinning at the crown (top of the head). They also offer a dandruff shampoo that you can buy without a subscription and hair transplant procedures for those looking for a more permanent solution.
Once you choose your treatment plan, Keeps will send it straight to your door in discreet packaging. You can adjust the plan to work within your schedule. And if you have any issues or questions, speak directly with your healthcare provider on your time.
If hair loss has been on your mind recently and you're looking for a solution, Keeps is a great option. Plus, get your first month FREE when you sign up through Entrepreneur.
