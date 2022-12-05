Personal Care Brand True Frog Raises $2 Million In Its First Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

True Frog, a 2020 launched startup in the field of personal care, has raised $2 Million through its first round of funding which saw participation from angel investors including Deep Lalwani, Founder and CEO of Sublime Life; Rehan Sheik, CEO of Clicktech; Jason Jose, Co-founder & Director at XELPMOC; Saurabh Sharma, Founder & CEO of Future Wagon and Atul Siddam, Co-Founder and Director at Diligent.

"From being a formulator to founding True Frog, a clean beauty brand that strives towards creating products accustomed to Indian Hair and Skin brings me immense joy. The response and support from our customers and the beauty industry are inspiring. We intend to excel in the bar set for us as a home-grown brand comparison to the International brands out there", said Sarika Gawande, R&D Head and Co-founder, True Frog.

Registered under the company name EarthlyBlend Private Limited, True Frog currently offers 17 products which are environmentally friendly and free of chemicals, sulphate, silicone, and are 100% vegan.

With an extensive hair and skin care segment, the Bangalore-based brand has products like Cleansers, Moisturizers, Under Eye Cream, Face Oil, Shampoos, Conditioners, Hair Mask, Curl Stylers, Dandruff treatment under its belt. The product formulas have been created by scientists with over 20 years of experience.

True Frog products are also available on major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Nykaa, Purplle, and Vanity Wagon.

"Two years of True Frog, the journey has been nothing but incredible. We are grateful to all the investors who believed and supported us to lead the path of clean beauty and have inspired us to aim higher and achieve substantially and sustainably," added Subrata Nag, Chairman & Managing Director, True Frog.

Through its official statement, the brand stated that it will be using the funds raised through its angels to improve research infrastructure, expand its product portfolio, get new members on board, and focus on its branding and marketing techniques.