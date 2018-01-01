Harry Potter
The Billion-Dollar Business Behind the 'Harry Potter' Franchise (Infographic)
Warner Brothers knows all about fantastic profits and where to find them.
Famous Failures Who Will Inspire You
Jake Ducey's new book, Purpose Principles, is chock-full of examples of high achievers who persisted despite overwhelming tough odds.
The Power of Harry Potter's Marketing Potion
Here are three ways your small business can replicate the boy wizard's magical marketing strategy.
Harry Potter By the Numbers
With the final movie installment only hours away, we break down some of the most interesting numbers associated with the epic franchise.