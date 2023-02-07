First-Ever Trans Character Appears to Enter the Wizarding World in New 'Harry Potter' Video Game

Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on select consoles February 10.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Warner Bros. Games
Sirona Ryan appears in Hogwarts Legacy.

There's been much hype surrounding the newest interactive game taking place in the magical world of Harry Potter and his beloved friends, but the latest development uncovered by a gamer introduces something — or someone — entirely new to the Wizarding World.

The game, Hogwarts Legacy, takes place in the fictional Wizarding World more than 100 years ago (way before Potter and his crew graced the halls of Hogwarts), and though it's set to release on select consoles on February 10, players who pre-ordered the game were granted early access.

"Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic, putting players at the center of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be," Warner Bros. said in a description of the game. "They will grow their character's abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions, and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly enemies. Players will also encounter quests and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for."

A preview of the game via GameRevolution showed that in one quest, a transgender character appears.

The character, Sirona Ryan, is the owner of the Three Broomsticks pub located in the fictional village of Hogsmeade. Ryan enters the game when the first-person character who is currently on one of its quests approaches her with a goblin named Lodgok, who is good friends with the bar owner. As Ryan begins to talk, she appears to acknowledge that she was born male and now identifies as female.

"Hadn't seen him in years when he came in a few months ago," Ryan says about Lodgok. "But he recognized me instantly. Which is more than I can say for some of my own classmates. Took them a second to realize I was actually a witch, not a wizard."

Warner Bros. and Portkey Games have not yet publicly commented on or confirmed the revelation.

The use of a transgender character is extremely poignant given that the author of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, has been criticized in the past for supporting and using anti-trans rhetoric.

The creators of the game clarified that Rowling was not directly involved in the creation of the new game and its characters.

"J.K. Rowling is not involved in the creation of the game, but as creator of the wizarding world and one of the world's greatest storytellers, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World," the description of the game states. "This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling, however we have collaborated closely with her team on all aspects of the game to ensure it remains in line with the magical experiences fans expect."

Hogwarts Legacy is set to officially launch on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, on April 4 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25 for Nintendo Switch.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

Harry Potter News and Trends J.K. Rowling

Editor's Pick

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought 'Fresh Eyes' — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
The Complete Guide to Effectively Using AI Writing Tools in Content Marketing
Have More Responsibilities at Work, But No Pay Bump? Use This Script to Get the Raise You Deserve.
5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth
Black and Asian Founders Face Opposition at All Levels — Here's Why That Has to Change
The Basics of Making Money in Franchising

Most Popular

See all
Business News

This OnlyFans Star Was Once Part of a Fanatical MLM Cult. "I Was Forced Into Celibacy."

Cami Strella was lured into a multilevel marketing scheme but escaped to start her own six-figure-a-month business.

By Jonathan Small

Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

By Ben Angel

Business Culture

The Forgotten Asset in Delivering Exceptional Customer Service Is Your Employees — Here's Why.

It's time for business and HR leaders to obsess over the employee experience (EX) as much or more than the customer experience.

By Brad Rencher

Business Ideas

How to Make Thousands of Dollars on the Side As a Virtual Assistant

Apply your skills and experience to create a lucrative virtual assistant side hustle or full-time business.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Thought Leaders

5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth

We've all seen what self-made millionaires look like on TV, but it's a lot more subtle than that. Brian Tracy researched what small daily habits these successful entrepreneurs adopted on their journey from rags to riches.

By Entrepreneur Staff