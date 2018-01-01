Health Care

10 Things to Know About Association Health Plans, a Potential Solution to Entrepreneurs' Healthcare Problem
The Way We Work

This option for entrepreneurs within the same industry to band together for health benefits has many potential upsides and obstacles.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
AI Is Transforming Healthcare as We Know It. Here's a Look at the Future -- and the Opportunities for Entrepreneurs.
Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence companies are taking on the health industry with big results for consumers. Here are the pros, cons and potential business opportunities.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
You Can Cut Employee Health Insurance Costs the Same Way Big Companies Do
Health Care

The biggest corporations directly pay for many healthcare services. There are ways small companies can do the same.
Paul Johnson | 8 min read
How to Give Every Team Member a Tax-Free 'Raise'
Health Savings Accounts

There's no better deal around than a Health Savings Account.
Scott Wylie | 1 min read
Former Tinder Employees Launch Professional Networking App
News and Trends

Plus, Ring acquires a smart LED light company and Quartet Healthcare raises 40 million in a series C round.
Venturer | 2 min read
9 Huge Opportunities in Healthcare for Tech-Focused Entrepreneurs
Technology

Why you should focus on healthcare as an opportunity space for your next startup.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
How Lyft Goes Beyond Picking Up Drunk People From Bars by Giving Patients Rides to the Doctor's
The Fix

Lyft saw an unmet need and partnered with transportation coordinators to make sure people could consistently get the care they needed.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
Why This Doctor Believes Entrepreneurs Manage a Cancer Diagnosis Better Than Most
Personal Health

A cancer surgeon finds that founder CEOs bring their executive skillset to a health crisis.
Ganesh Raj | 6 min read
Groupon Co-Founder's New Healthcare Startup Raises $70 Million
News and Trends

Plus, Target and Pinterest are partnering up and a recruiting startup raises $7.5 million in a series A round.
Venturer | 2 min read
The Healthcare Industry Needs to Change in Order to Serve All Individuals
News and Trends

Glenn Llopis points out the core flaw in our current healthcare model.
Glenn Llopis | 1 min read
