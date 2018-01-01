Health Insurance

More From This Topic

Trouble Recruiting and Keeping Talent? Your Skimpy Health Insurance Is a Likely Cause
Health Insurance

Trouble Recruiting and Keeping Talent? Your Skimpy Health Insurance Is a Likely Cause

Millennials, just like their parents and grandparents before them, want good health insurance, help saving for retirement and vacation time.
Andrea J. Miller | 5 min read
Does Your Benefits Advisor Work for You or for the Insurance Industry? 3 Questions to Ask.
Benefits

Does Your Benefits Advisor Work for You or for the Insurance Industry? 3 Questions to Ask.

Does your advisor drive your company's value or drain it?
Dave Chase | 7 min read
What Brain Surgery Taught Me About Life
Life Lessons

What Brain Surgery Taught Me About Life

Being confronted by death is a lesson in how uncertain life is and what matters most.
Brittney Castro | 11 min read
Most Entrepreneurs Are Embracing the Hustle and on Track to Meet Their Goals Despite Challenges
National Small Business Week

Most Entrepreneurs Are Embracing the Hustle and on Track to Meet Their Goals Despite Challenges

Square surveyed small-business owners to gauge their optimism and financial security.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
5 Cost-Effective Strategies for Better Benefits Enrollment
Health Insurance

5 Cost-Effective Strategies for Better Benefits Enrollment

Creating a benefits enrollment process that is clear, concise and tailored to your business will simplify the process for employers and their workforce.
Richard Shaffer | 6 min read
Open Enrollment: An Important Moment for America's Self-Employed
Health Insurance

Open Enrollment: An Important Moment for America's Self-Employed

More than a million self-employed people have purchased insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
Rhett Buttle and Katie Vlietstra | 4 min read
Empowering Entrepreneurship Begins With Affordable Health Coverage
Health Insurance

Empowering Entrepreneurship Begins With Affordable Health Coverage

The gig economy that generates the talent startups can afford depends upon health insurance freelancers can afford.
Brent Messenger | 6 min read
This Startup Aims to be the Slack of Healthcare
Healthcare

This Startup Aims to be the Slack of Healthcare

HealthJoy's communication platform uses artificial intelligence and chatbot technology to hold down healthcare costs.
Marsha Hunt | 7 min read
Single-Payer Health Insurance Could Help Would-be Entrepreneurs Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Their Dreams
Health Insurance

Single-Payer Health Insurance Could Help Would-be Entrepreneurs Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Their Dreams

Universal health insurance would free skilled talent to form their own businesses, driving prosperity and entrepreneurial innovation.
Micha Kaufman | 4 min read
The Healthcare Industry Needs to Change in Order to Serve All Individuals
News and Trends

The Healthcare Industry Needs to Change in Order to Serve All Individuals

Glenn Llopis points out the core flaw in our current healthcare model.
Glenn Llopis | 1 min read

Health insurance -- or health care coverage -- was affected by the Affordable Care Act that was passed in 2010 with the following rollout of key initiatives, including mandatory health care coverage for all U.S. citizens and legal residents and making it illegal for insurers to reject applicants based on predetermined health conditions. The law also requires small business owners with 50 or more full-time employees to offer their employees health insurance.

 
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.