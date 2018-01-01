Hewlett-Packard

Oracle Ordered to Pay HP $3 Billion in Itanium Case
Court Cases

Oracle said it would appeal the verdict.
Reuters | 2 min read
HP Enterprise to Merge IT Services Unit With Computer Sciences
Mergers and Acquisitions

HPE is expected to have $33 billion in annual revenue after the spinoff and will concentrate on its remaining enterprise group that includes its cloud services business and makes servers, routers and switches.
Reuters | 2 min read
Millions of Diet Coke Bottles Are Getting Some Love From HP
Coca-Cola

The personal computer and printer specialist inked a deal with The Coca-Cola Company to print custom designs on Diet Coke bottles.
Jonathan Vanian | 3 min read
HP Faces Counter Suit From Autonomy's Mike Lynch Over $11 Billion Deal
Legal Issues

The CEO is suing HP for $150 million in damages accusing the company of making false and negligent statement about him.
Reuters | 2 min read
Hewlett-Packard Is Planning Massive Job Cuts
Layoffs

The tech company expects to slash about 10 percent of its workforce over the next three years as it adjusts to falling demand.
Reuters | 4 min read
HP Pays $100 Million to Settle Shareholder Lawsuit Over Autonomy Acquisition
Legal Issues

The tech company was accused of making 'false and misleading' statements about Autonomy's value.
Reuters | 1 min read
HP to Sell Image-Sharing Service Snapfish
Hewlett-Packard

The company is being sold to District Photo for an undisclosed sum.
Reuters | 1 min read
Autonomy's Former Execs Fight Back After HP Sues for $5.1 Billion
News and Trends

Years after the deal between HP and Autonomy soured, the fallout continues.
1 min read
Four Hewlett-Packard Patents Ruled Invalid in Lawsuit
Patents

A federal judge in California has deemed the tech company's patents as too abstract.
Reuters | 2 min read
Under Pressure: 7 CEOs With Huge Hurdles to Overcome This Year
Leadership

From Yahoo's Marissa Mayer to Uber's Travis Kalanick, these top execs have their work cut out for them in 2015.
Claire Zillman | 5 min read
