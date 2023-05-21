Enjoy a More Powerful Working Experience with This HP ProDesk Save $80 off a refurbished HP desktop computer.

Everyone wants to be able to do their best work from home. For many entrepreneurs, sometimes that means having something in the home office that's a little more powerful than a laptop. If you're looking to upgrade your home computer, now is a great time to do it, because we're offering 27% off a refurbished HP ProDesk 600 G1 SFF.

Buying refurbished electronics is a great way to get powerful machines at a fraction of the cost. Previously used, these electronics have been returned to the factory, fixed up to work like new, and are sold at a discount despite being guaranteed to work just like they did when they first came off the assembly line.

This ProDesk runs on an Intel i7-4770 processor with 16GB of DDR3 memory for seamless multitasking and outstanding computing performance. You can easily run multiple applications with the fast CPU and store all the files you need on the 480GB SSD. Better yet, the Small Form Factor (SFF) design saves space without sacrificing power, making this desktop one of the most efficient you'll find.

The desktop comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Professional so you can run all of your applications with ease and jump right into your workflow right out of the box. Jump on the Wi-Fi, and you'll have yourself a new home office experience that's far more powerful than a laptop without taking up a whole lot more space.

If you're in the market for a home office upgrade, look no further than this refurbished HP ProDesk 600 G1 SFF. For a limited time, you can get it for 27% off $289 at just $209.99.

