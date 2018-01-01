History
Skill Development
What Got You Here Will Get You There
Applying this notion to your team will strengthen company culture, boost employee morale, and bolster the bottom line.
More From This Topic
Microsoft
10 Amazing Moments in Microsoft's History, From Its Founding to Desktop Dominance to Today
Here's how the software company, founded on April 4, 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, paved the way for personal computing and dominated the market.
Technology
Here Are the Origins of 10 Tech Terms You Use Every Day
Did you know that Thomas Edison used the term 'bug'?
10 Working Women Pioneers Who Changed the World for Good
From Mary Tyler Moore to Shirley Chisholm, take a look at these trailblazing female voices.
Steve Jobs
An Error-Ridden Job Application Steve Jobs Handwrote in 1973 Sold for 6 Figures at Auction
The auction house originally estimated it would sell for more than $50,000.
Walmart
15 Crazy Facts About Walmart's History and Where It's Headed Next
Here's what you need to know about the world's largest private-sector employer.
Entrepreneurs
In His Day, P.T. Barnum Was More Popular Than Gates, Musk and Jobs, Combined
'The Greatest Showman,' starring Hugh Jackman, sets the entrepreneur's life to music but sidesteps the controversial side of P.T. Barnum's business dealings.
Storytelling
So, What's Your Story? 3 Ways Storytelling Can Help Boost Your Business.
As entrepreneurs, we're all in a perpetual "competitive admissions" game. Stories connect your customers to you.
Leadership
Want to Become a Billionaire? Read Up on Ancient Leaders.
Steve Forbes says that leaders such as Hannibal and Alexander the Great have a lot to teach business owners of today.
Project Grow
How to Make a Fun (and Profitable) Podcast for You and 10 Million of Your Closest Friends
The Washington Post's Lillian Cunningham struck governmental gold with her podcast 'Presidential.' Here's how she did it and what's coming next.
Brands
Which Business Started the Year You Were Born?
Check out some of the businesses and brands founded from 1950 to today.
Business leaders and entrepreneurs can learn from history and take valuable lessons in leadership, marketing, philosophy and sales from the leaders and stories of years past.