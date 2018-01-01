History

10 Amazing Moments in Microsoft's History, From Its Founding to Desktop Dominance to Today
Microsoft

10 Amazing Moments in Microsoft's History, From Its Founding to Desktop Dominance to Today

Here's how the software company, founded on April 4, 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, paved the way for personal computing and dominated the market.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Here Are the Origins of 10 Tech Terms You Use Every Day
Technology

Here Are the Origins of 10 Tech Terms You Use Every Day

Did you know that Thomas Edison used the term 'bug'?
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
10 Working Women Pioneers Who Changed the World for Good

10 Working Women Pioneers Who Changed the World for Good

From Mary Tyler Moore to Shirley Chisholm, take a look at these trailblazing female voices.
Rose Leadem | 7 min read
An Error-Ridden Job Application Steve Jobs Handwrote in 1973 Sold for 6 Figures at Auction
Steve Jobs

An Error-Ridden Job Application Steve Jobs Handwrote in 1973 Sold for 6 Figures at Auction

The auction house originally estimated it would sell for more than $50,000.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
15 Crazy Facts About Walmart's History and Where It's Headed Next
Walmart

15 Crazy Facts About Walmart's History and Where It's Headed Next

Here's what you need to know about the world's largest private-sector employer.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
In His Day, P.T. Barnum Was More Popular Than Gates, Musk and Jobs, Combined
Entrepreneurs

In His Day, P.T. Barnum Was More Popular Than Gates, Musk and Jobs, Combined

'The Greatest Showman,' starring Hugh Jackman, sets the entrepreneur's life to music but sidesteps the controversial side of P.T. Barnum's business dealings.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
So, What's Your Story? 3 Ways Storytelling Can Help Boost Your Business.
Storytelling

So, What's Your Story? 3 Ways Storytelling Can Help Boost Your Business.

As entrepreneurs, we're all in a perpetual "competitive admissions" game. Stories connect your customers to you.
Esther Choy | 6 min read
Want to Become a Billionaire? Read Up on Ancient Leaders.
Leadership

Want to Become a Billionaire? Read Up on Ancient Leaders.

Steve Forbes says that leaders such as Hannibal and Alexander the Great have a lot to teach business owners of today.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
How to Make a Fun (and Profitable) Podcast for You and 10 Million of Your Closest Friends
Project Grow

How to Make a Fun (and Profitable) Podcast for You and 10 Million of Your Closest Friends

The Washington Post's Lillian Cunningham struck governmental gold with her podcast 'Presidential.' Here's how she did it and what's coming next.
Bill Schulz | 7 min read
Which Business Started the Year You Were Born?
Brands

Which Business Started the Year You Were Born?

Check out some of the businesses and brands founded from 1950 to today.
Rose Leadem | 15+ min read
Business leaders and entrepreneurs can learn from history and take valuable lessons in leadership, marketing, philosophy and sales from the leaders and stories of years past. 
