Kevin Costner, John Lithgow, and Phil Jackson are just some of the narrators you'll get on Autio.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Hitting the road this summer? It will be even more enjoyable with this innovative new storytelling app that makes the majesty of driving cross-country even more compelling. Autio is an app that features a network of professionally edited and narrated vignettes that piece together the story of America as you drive. Right now, you can get an Unlimited Plan for a significant discount.

Unlike audiobooks or podcasts, Autio is triggered automatically by GPS pins, chiming in at the perfect time to tell you about where you are on the map. Autio answers common questions about the landscape, the people, and the history of the area you're driving through so you can stay focused on the road and not be buried in history or guide book.

There are more than 23,000 stories on Autio told by master storytellers like Kevin Costner, John Lithgow, and Phil Jackson, each covering popular destinations across the U.S. Stories are updated weekly, and new stories are always added, so no two road trips are ever the same.

You'll learn about the history, sports, culture, music, geology, and more through entertaining, educational stories that elevate your trip and understanding of our country. You can even download stories to play in offline mode when you're going off-grid.

Turn your summer road trip up a notch with one of these Autio Unlimited Plans:

StackSocial prices subject to change.