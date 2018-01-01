Home Depot
Home Depot
Home Depot to Pay $19.5 Million Over Big 2014 Hack Attack
More than 50 million cardholders were affected in the breach.
More From This Topic
Security
U.S. to Establish New Cybersecurity Agency
A senior Obama official says the new agency will monitor cybersecurity threats, pooling and analyzing information on a spectrum of diffuse risks.
Security
To Fight Hackers, Obama Wants Companies to Share Threats
The U.S. president is expected to announce a renewed push for cybersecurity legislation after recent headline-grabbing hacks against companies like Sony Pictures and Home Depot.
Hackers
Home Depot Says About 53 Million Email Addresses Stolen in Breach
That's in addition to customer data for 56 million payment cards previously disclosed by the retailer.
Hackers
Home Depot Reports Bigger Breach Than Target; Criminals Used Custom Malware
Home Depot's cyberattack put 56 million credit cards at risk, significantly more than Target's breach.
Hackers
Why Uncovering a Network Security Breach Can Take Weeks or Months
The discreet methods of hackers make an incursion extremely hard to detect. Both large and small companies are at risk.
Cybersecurity
Prepare for the Attack of the Data-Sucking Cyber Zombies
Data breaches are the technology equivalent of burglary, so make a habit of locking up your data.
Security
Home Depot Suffers Possible Data Breach, Tries to Ease Customer Fears
The world's largest home improvement retailer may be the latest victim of a credit and debit card breach.
Bitcoin
6 Bitcoin Basics for Beginners
Everything you need to know about the virtual currency everyone's talking about.
Franchises
Southern Hospitality: Home Depot, Chick-Fil-A and Others Open Doors to Snow-Stranded Drivers
As a snowstorm turned Georgia and Alabama into a scene out of a zombie movie, businesses lent a helping hand.
Marketing
Building a (Nearly) Million-Dollar Brand on a Startup Budget
How Perky Jerky has taken its caffeine-infused recipe to the masses.