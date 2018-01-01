Home Depot

More From This Topic

U.S. to Establish New Cybersecurity Agency
Security

U.S. to Establish New Cybersecurity Agency

A senior Obama official says the new agency will monitor cybersecurity threats, pooling and analyzing information on a spectrum of diffuse risks.
Reuters | 2 min read
To Fight Hackers, Obama Wants Companies to Share Threats
Security

To Fight Hackers, Obama Wants Companies to Share Threats

The U.S. president is expected to announce a renewed push for cybersecurity legislation after recent headline-grabbing hacks against companies like Sony Pictures and Home Depot.
Reuters | 3 min read
Home Depot Says About 53 Million Email Addresses Stolen in Breach
Hackers

Home Depot Says About 53 Million Email Addresses Stolen in Breach

That's in addition to customer data for 56 million payment cards previously disclosed by the retailer.
Reuters | 3 min read
Home Depot Reports Bigger Breach Than Target; Criminals Used Custom Malware
Hackers

Home Depot Reports Bigger Breach Than Target; Criminals Used Custom Malware

Home Depot's cyberattack put 56 million credit cards at risk, significantly more than Target's breach.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Why Uncovering a Network Security Breach Can Take Weeks or Months
Hackers

Why Uncovering a Network Security Breach Can Take Weeks or Months

The discreet methods of hackers make an incursion extremely hard to detect. Both large and small companies are at risk.
Eric Basu | 5 min read
Prepare for the Attack of the Data-Sucking Cyber Zombies
Cybersecurity

Prepare for the Attack of the Data-Sucking Cyber Zombies

Data breaches are the technology equivalent of burglary, so make a habit of locking up your data.
Andrew Van Noy | 4 min read
Home Depot Suffers Possible Data Breach, Tries to Ease Customer Fears
Security

Home Depot Suffers Possible Data Breach, Tries to Ease Customer Fears

The world's largest home improvement retailer may be the latest victim of a credit and debit card breach.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
6 Bitcoin Basics for Beginners
Bitcoin

6 Bitcoin Basics for Beginners

Everything you need to know about the virtual currency everyone's talking about.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Southern Hospitality: Home Depot, Chick-Fil-A and Others Open Doors to Snow-Stranded Drivers
Franchises

Southern Hospitality: Home Depot, Chick-Fil-A and Others Open Doors to Snow-Stranded Drivers

As a snowstorm turned Georgia and Alabama into a scene out of a zombie movie, businesses lent a helping hand.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Building a (Nearly) Million-Dollar Brand on a Startup Budget
Marketing

Building a (Nearly) Million-Dollar Brand on a Startup Budget

How Perky Jerky has taken its caffeine-infused recipe to the masses.
Jason Fell | 7 min read
