How to Become a Millionaire

The 10 Obsessions You Need to Have to Become a Self-Made Millionaire
How to Become a Millionaire

You get rich by fixating on getting rich.
Deep Patel | 9 min read

You get rich by fixating on getting rich.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
Do You Have Any of These 10 Traits of Self-Made Millionaires?
How to Become a Millionaire

Anyone has what it takes to achieve this status.
Ann Marie Sabath | 5 min read

Anyone has what it takes to achieve this status.
Ann Marie Sabath | 5 min read
This Uplifting Tale of a Thrifty Woman Who Amassed a Fortune of Millions Is Also Kind of Discouraging
How to Become a Millionaire

This Uplifting Tale of a Thrifty Woman Who Amassed a Fortune of Millions Is Also Kind of Discouraging

You can mimic her hard work and frugality but good luck finding a guaranteed cheap apartment or a college degree without student debt.
Peter Page | 4 min read
Things Nobody Warns You About Being a Millionaire
Millionaires

Things Nobody Warns You About Being a Millionaire

You would think at least you wouldn't have money problems but, for some, not even that is true.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
7 Secrets That Will Help You Become a Millionaire in the Internet Age
How to Become a Millionaire

The internet is the great equalizer. Here's how you can take full advantage.
Neil Patel | 2 min read

The internet is the great equalizer. Here's how you can take full advantage.
Neil Patel | 2 min read
6 Ways to Develop a Millionaire Mindset
How to Become a Millionaire

6 Ways to Develop a Millionaire Mindset

Chasing money has remarkable little to do with getting rich.
Nick Unsworth | 6 min read
4 Business Tips for Creating Millionaire Success
Success

4 Business Tips for Creating Millionaire Success

You need to believe in your idea if you're going to be successful.
Timothy Sykes | 3 min read
Why You're Never Too Old to Become a Millionaire
How to Become a Millionaire

Why You're Never Too Old to Become a Millionaire

Jack Canfield earned his first million-dollar check when he was 51.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
5 Habits That Lead to Millionaire Business Success
How to Become a Millionaire

5 Habits That Lead to Millionaire Business Success

You need the right habits if you're going to succeed.
Timothy Sykes | 3 min read
10 Things Wealthy People Do Every Day
Success Habits

10 Things Wealthy People Do Every Day

Get on the road to riches by behaving like most wealthy people.
GOBankingRates | 7 min read

There’s a wealth of avenues and advice associated with how to become a millionaire. Millionaire status can be achieved through owning a franchise, investing in real estate or starting a business -- just to name a few ways.

Some common themes that emerge from millionaires who are asked for advice is that making a million dollars doesn’t happen overnight, and it requires consistent hard work and good habits.

Other “how to become a millionaire” tips:

  • Save money to invest, not just for the sake of saving.

  • Get a millionaire mentor.

  • Develop one thing you do better than everyone else.

  • Decide on goals to measure progress.

  • Create routines that ensure progress on those goals.

  • Live below your means.

  • Create multiple flows of income.

Some helpful articles related to how to be a millionaire are “8 Slow, Difficult Steps to Become a Millionaire” and “4 Reasons Why You'll Never Be a Millionaire, and How You Can Change That.”
